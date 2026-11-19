Photo: Visa

Visa’s presence at SFF on November 19, builds on the establishment of six global capability hubs at its new solution centre in Singapore. The hubs bring together specialised expertise across AI, digital money, cybersecurity, quantum computing, and next-generation payments to develop technologies and solutions designed for deployment across Visa’s global network.

The new solution centre at Paya Lebar Green brings together more than 1,500 professionals, reinforcing Singapore’s role as one of Visa’s largest technology and innovation hubs globally.

“The future of commerce isn’t a distant idea any more. It is taking shape around us, from AI agents changing how we shop and businesses operate, to new ways to move value and entirely new challenges around identity, security, and trust,” said Stephen Karpin, president of Asia-Pacific at Visa.

“Singapore is increasingly where many of these possibilities are being built, and at SFF we’re bringing them together and showing what they can mean in the real world. Visa’s role is to connect that future and help make it practical, secure, and scalable, so innovation can move from possibility to something individuals and businesses can confidently use every day.”

Under the theme “Shaping the Future of Commerce: Turning Possibility into Everyday Commerce,” Visa is demonstrating how some of the biggest changes reshaping commerce can move from emerging technology to experiences that individuals and businesses can use. Visa’s SFF presence comes to life across three interconnected areas within the Visa Commerce Arena.

Regarding smart commerce, Visa is demonstrating how AI is moving beyond answering questions towards taking action, including agent-to-agent interactions and live agentic commerce experiences that show how consumers and businesses could discover, buy, and pay through AI-powered experiences while retaining permissions and control. The showcase also includes Visa’s Universal Financial Account concept, bringing multiple capabilities together through an orchestration layer.

In terms of new flows of value, Visa is bringing stablecoins and emerging payment experiences into tangible use cases. Its demonstrations span the Visa Stablecoin Platform; stablecoin-enabled payouts, settlement, and cross-border money movement; commercial and agentic procurement experiences; Visa Pay-enabled cross-border payments; and Visa Accept, including an experience showing how creators and micro-merchants could accept payments and access funds.

When it comes to trust at scale, Visa is turning security into an interactive experience through its Visa Protect and fraud showcase, demonstrating why innovation in commerce must be matched by innovation in how individuals and businesses are protected.

Across its three themes at SFF, Visa is announcing new products and partnerships that respond to some of the biggest shifts reshaping commerce in Asia-Pacific.

Visa is advancing agentic commerce on multiple fronts, preparing the ecosystem to support AI-initiated transactions while working with partners to bring new experiences to life. Through an expanded Agentic Ready programme, Visa will focus on Acceptance, working with over 50 acquirers, payment service providers, payment gateways, and selected merchants to prepare for agent-initiated Visa transactions.

Visa is also working with Lianlian DigiTech to advance trusted business-to-business agentic commerce for small and medium-sized businesses. Collectively, these initiatives show how Visa is building the foundation for agentic commerce and putting them to work across a growing range of real-world scenarios across the ecosystem.

For AI agents to make purchases on consumers’ behalf, there is one common necessity: trust. Visa’s latest research shows high adoption of generative AI across Singapore, Australia, and Japan, but consumers remain considerably more cautious about allowing AI to make purchases on their behalf.

While generative AI usage ranges from 67 per cent in Japan to 90 per cent in Singapore, only 20 per cent to 30 per cent would trust AI to purchase regularly bought household items. The research points to a clear gap between AI adoption and confidence in agentic commerce. Secure payment infrastructure, clear permissions, identity, and controls will be critical as AI moves from assisting consumers to acting on their behalf.

In addition, Visa announced the rollout of its Scan to Pay experience with Alipay+, Ant International’s global wallet gateway. The collaboration connects Visa’s global payment network with Alipay+’s QR merchant ecosystem, giving eligible travellers more choice and convenience in how they pay abroad.

Meanwhile, Visa Direct is expanding its stablecoin-prefunding capabilities into Asia-Pacific, connecting stablecoin-based funding with its global money movement network. The capability gives eligible businesses greater flexibility in how they fund cross-border payouts, while recipients continue to receive funds in fiat currency.

As commerce evolves, trust must evolve with it. In a 2026 study commissioned by Visa, Forrester Consulting found that 60 per cent of surveyed financial institution leaders in the region reported an increase in fraud sophistication over the previous 12 months, while 57 per cent reported an increase in fraud velocity. Visa is introducing its Threat Intelligence Platform in Asia-Pacific, designed to help financial institutions detect and respond to cyber threats that can lead to fraud and financial loss.

Together, the global capability hubs and Visa’s presence at SFF reflect a common ambition: to help turn breakthroughs in technology into trusted, practical commerce experiences that can operate at global scale. To experience the Future of Commerce with Visa, visit the booth at Hall 2 (2B25) from November 18-20.

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