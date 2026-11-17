Vietnam-South Korea trade exceeds $100 billion for the first time. Photo: baodautu.vn

According to Vietnam Customs, Vietnam's exports to South Korea reached $28.56 billion in the first 10 months of 2026, up 19.1 per cent from the same period last year. Meanwhile, imports from this market reached $77.19 billion, up 56.2 per cent. Thus, the total bilateral trade turnover reached $105.7 billion.

Specifically, Vietnam's trade deficit with South Korea reached $48.63 billion, a 91.1 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2025. Compared to the trade deficit of nearly $31 billion for the whole of 2025, the deficit in the past 10 months has increased by $17.6 billion.

The structure of imports from South Korea focused on computers, electronic products, and components. This group alone reached $56.5 billion in the first 10 months, accounting for approximately 73.2 per cent of the total import value from South Korea.

In addition, some other import groups with large trade values ​​include machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts ($4.1 billion); petroleum products ($2.57 billion); raw plastics ($1.78 billion); plastic products ($1.26 billion); and textiles (over $1 billion).

The high import volume concentrated in one product group highlights South Korea's important role in supplying electronic components to manufacturing and assembly businesses in Vietnam.

On the export side, Vietnamese goods to South Korea continue to record positive growth, primarily driven by technology and electronics products.

Specifically, computers, electronic products, and components reached over $8.32 billion, an increase of 18.05 per cent, accounting for 29.14 per cent of total export turnover. Mobile phones and components reached over $5.7 billion, up 73.05 per cent, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of export turnover to this market.

These continue to be the two main export product groups, reflecting the increasingly deep integration of Vietnamese businesses with the electronics and technology supply chains of South Korean corporations.

In addition, machinery, equipment, tools, and other spare parts reached over $2.71 billion, an increase of 2.39 per cent. Several raw materials also recorded high growth rates, such as chemicals reaching over $311 million, up 149.32 per cent, and fertilisers reaching over $114.8 million, up 150.73 per cent.

However, exports to South Korea still saw declines in some product groups. Garment and textiles exports reached over $2.5 billion, down 0.88 per cent; wood and wood products reached over $531 million, down 10.34 per cent; and coffee reached over $130.9 million, down 25.68 per cent compared to the same period.

The fact that Vietnam-South Korea trade surpassed $100 billion is a significant milestone in the economic relationship between the two countries. However, the trade deficit of nearly $49 billion also indicates a considerable imbalance in the structure of bilateral trade.

Imports from South Korea increased rapidly, mainly in the computer, electronic product, and component sectors. These are largely input goods serving the production, assembly, and export activities of businesses in Vietnam.

After 10 months, Vietnam has three major trading partners, with trade volumes ranging from over $100 billion to nearly $300 billion, namely China ($300 billion), the United States ($180 billion), and South Korea ($105 billion).

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