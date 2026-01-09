Corporate

AI and digital twin centres launched in Hanoi

January 09, 2026 | 15:06
(0) user say
New research facilities have been launched in Hanoi to support the development and application of advanced digital technologies, reflecting growing emphasis on innovation-led competitiveness.
Vietnam inaugurates AI and Digital Twin R&D and Center of Excellence with Dassault Systèmes

The Dassault Systèmes Research and Development (R&D) Centre and Centre of Excellence for AI and Digital Twin technologies were launched on January 8 in Hanoi through a collaboration between the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and Dassault Systèmes, a global provider of 3D design, engineering software, and virtual twin technologies.

The initiative reflects a broader push by governments and technology firms to deploy AI and digital twin platforms as foundations for competitiveness, technological autonomy, and sustainable development, with applications spanning sectors such as advanced manufacturing, aerospace, semiconductors, energy, biomedicine, smart factories, and smart cities to shorten R&D cycles, optimise operations, and reduce risks.

The new facilities will lay the foundation for the development of Vietnam's technical workforce based on Dassault Systèmes' virtual twin technologies. Initially focused on the aerospace sector, the Centre of Excellence will expand into semiconductors, transport, and advanced mobility models. Both centres will enable students and industry professionals to obtain certifications aligned with industry best practices through Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform. This workforce-centred approach supports Vietnam's ambition to move towards higher-value industrial innovation and greater technological autonomy.

The move is expected to strengthen Dassault Systèmes’ presence in Vietnam by developing a skilled engineering workforce in digital twin technologies, aligned with national priorities in aerospace, semiconductors, and advanced mobility. At the same time, the R&D Centre will expand the company’s local capacity by developing and localising AI-powered digital twin solutions and applying global industrial best practices within a secure and technologically autonomous digital environment.

Resolution No.57-NQ/TW, issued in 2024, on accelerating the development of science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation provides policy backing for the initiative. The launch also implements Decision No.1131/QD-TTg, issued in 2025, which approved the list of strategic technologies and technology products.

The inauguration marks a significant expansion of Dassault Systèmes’ strategic capacity and footprint in Vietnam, supporting talent development, addressing industrial challenges, and strengthening high-tech innovation.

The inauguration ceremony was held alongside a seminar at the NIC, highlighting the alignment between global technology trends and Vietnam’s long-term development priorities, while opening new avenues for cooperation that link international expertise with demand in key technology sectors.

Dassault Systèmes is a global technology company founded in 1981, specialising in 3D design, engineering software, and virtual twin technologies. Through its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, the company serves more than 370,000 customers across a range of industries worldwide, supporting product design, collaboration, and industrial innovation.

Harnessing 5G-AI convergence: growth catalyst and infrastructure pressure Harnessing 5G-AI convergence: growth catalyst and infrastructure pressure

The convergence of 5G and AI is opening new growth avenues for Vietnam's digital economy, however, experts warn that mounting infrastructure strains, shortages of high-quality human resources, and regulatory gaps are emerging as critical bottlenecks.
Human-centered governance seen as key to AI development Human-centered governance seen as key to AI development

Drawing on both international experience and Vietnam's policy trajectory, experts agree that AI can deliver lasting value only when it is designed and deployed within a clear, human-centred governance framework.

By Nguyen Huong

NIC Digital Twin dassault systèmes R&D centre

