Dassault Systèmes and Nvidia to build platform powering virtual twins

Combining Dassault Systèmes' virtual twin technologies with Nvidia AI infrastructure, open models and accelerated software libraries will establish science-validated industry World Models, and new ways of working through skilled virtual companions that empower professionals with new expertise.

Virtual twins are advanced digital replicas of physical objects, systems, or processes in the technology world, evolving beyond traditional digital twins by incorporating real-time simulations, AI, and continuous data feedback.

Photo: Dassault Systèmes

“We are entering an era where AI does not just predict or generate, but understands the real world. When AI is grounded in science, physics and validated industrial knowledge, it becomes a force multiplier for human ingenuity,” said Pascal Daloz, CEO of Dassault Systèmes.

“Together with Nvidia, we are building industry World Models that unite virtual twins and accelerated computing to help industry design, simulate and operate complex systems in biology, materials science, engineering and manufacturing with confidence. This partnership establishes a new foundation for industrial AI, one that is trusted by design and capable of scaling innovation across the generative economy.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, points out that physical AI is the next frontier of AI, grounded in the laws of the physical world.

“Together with Dassault Systèmes, we're uniting decades of industrial leadership with Nvidia's AI and Omniverse platforms to transform how millions of researchers, designers and engineers build the world's largest industries,” he said.

Dassault Systèmes, with its Outscale brand, is deploying AI factories as part of its sustainable and sovereign cloud strategy.

Outscale AI factories will harness the latest Nvidia AI infrastructure on three continents, bringing additional capabilities to operate AI models in its 3DEXPERIENCE platform, while guaranteeing data privacy, intellectual property protection and safety for customers.

Nvidia is adopting Dassault Systèmes model-based systems engineering to design AI factories, starting with the Nvidia Rubin platform and integrating into the Nvidia Omniverse DSX Blueprint for large-scale AI factory deployment.

This will power Dassault Systèmes' industrial virtual twins using Nvidia open models and libraries, unlocking new opportunities across biology, materials science, engineering and manufacturing.

Many groups are focusing on powering virtual twins. Bel Group is building a sustainable food future through responsible formulation and packaging. Through the Nvidia-Dassault Systèmes collaboration, it will gain the computational power to model and optimise its products at scale-accelerating innovation while delivering on our sustainability engagements.

To address the growing complexity of modern manufacturing, the industry must move towards fully autonomous and digitally validated production systems.

Motohiro Yamanishi, president of Industrial Automation at Omron, said, “By combining Nvidia Physical AI frameworks with Dassault Systèmes' Virtual Twin factory and Omron's automation technologies, manufacturers can move from design to deployment with greater confidence and speed.”

Photo: Dassault Systèmes

Elsewhere, Lucid's award-winning engineering and technology continues to set new standards in the automotive industry, and Dassault Systèmes remains a key partner, enabling it to stay at the forefront of vehicle and powertrain engineering.

Vivek Attaluri, vice president of Vehicle Engineering at Lucid said, "Agility, speed of innovation and rapid iteration are at the core of our workflows, and our exploration of virtual twin AI-based physics, powered by Nvidia's open-source physics informed AI models, has the potential to help our teams move from concept to production faster than ever before."

The Dassault Systèmes and Nvidia partnership will also accelerate the compliant synthesis of aircraft virtual twins.

The National Institute for Aviation Research is looking to empower the next generation of aircraft. From asset digitization through design and manufacturing creation and validation, virtual twin technology introduces unparalleled capabilities and efficiency.

“Using the platform to align the virtual twin to the means of compliance, reduces certification efforts while preserving sovereignty of the information,” said Shawn Ehrstein, director, Emerging Technologies and CAD/CAM, National Institute for Aviation Research, Wichita State University.

