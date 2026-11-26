RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arabian Oud, Saudi Arabia's leading fragrance house specializing in oriental perfumes and oud, welcomed His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to its headquarters in Riyadh during an official visit. Following His Majesty's visit, His Majesty extended an official invitation to Omar Abdulaziz Sulaiman Al Jasser, Group CEO of Arabian Oud, to visit Malaysia and his office. The exchange of visits celebrated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's rich perfumery heritage and reflected the strong cultural and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

His Majesty's visit reflects his appreciation for Arabian Oud's legacy and craftsmanship, as well as the brand's role in preserving and promoting the heritage of oud and oriental perfumery on the global stage.

During the visit, His Majesty was introduced to Arabian Oud's journey, its artisanal approach to fragrance creation, and the company's continued investment in innovation while preserving traditional craftsmanship. The visit also included discussions on Arabian Oud's long-term ambitions in Malaysia, including opportunities to further expand its retail presence and explore future strategic initiatives that support the country's growing fragrance and luxury retail sector.

Arabian Oud first entered the Malaysian market in 2007 with the opening of its flagship store at Berjaya Times Square. Today, the company operates eight boutiques across key retail destinations, including SEIBU The Exchange TRX, Suria KLCC, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Pavilion Damansara Heights, MyTown Kuala Lumpur, Sunway Pyramid, and Tun Razak Exchange, with additional locations currently under development.

Malaysia continues to represent one of Arabian Oud's most strategic international markets, serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia thanks to its mature retail landscape, established appreciation for oud and oriental fragrances, and strategic location connecting the wider ASEAN region. The company is also evaluating opportunities to establish Malaysia as a regional hub to support its continued expansion across Asia-Pacific and Oceania.

As part of the discussions, Arabian Oud also explored opportunities to deepen its long-term presence in Malaysia, including potential investments across the fragrance value chain and initiatives that support the sustainable development of the oud industry.

The visit marks another milestone in Arabian Oud's international journey and further strengthens the longstanding relationship between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, opening new avenues for cultural exchange, investment, and collaboration.

Commenting on the visit, Omar Abdulaziz Sulaiman Al Jasser, Group CEO of Arabian Oud, said:

"We were honored to welcome His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to Arabian Oud's headquarters. This exchange of visits reflects the strong cultural and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, and highlights the shared appreciation for heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation. We remain committed to strengthening our presence in Malaysia and bringing the legacy of Arabian perfumery to new audiences around the world."

Arabian Oud's continued investment in Malaysia reflects its broader international growth strategy and commitment to bringing authentic Arabian perfumery to global audiences. The company has also strengthened its presence in the Malaysian market, participating in leading regional exhibitions and receiving international recognition through prestigious awards, reinforcing its position as one of the world's leading luxury fragrance brands.