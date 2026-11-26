AJMAN, UAE, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, inaugurated the first Ajman Media Forum 2026, "The Signal", convening media leaders, decision-makers, experts and researchers to examine the transformations reshaping the industry amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

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Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, the Forum was organised by the Ajman Government Media Office on 18 and 19 November at the Emirates Hospitality Centre under the theme "Who Owns the Signal?" It featured 68 speakers from 17 countries across 23 sessions, alongside 53 participating entities and partners.

His Highness affirmed that the Forum marks an important step towards expanding dialogue on the future of media, a sector increasingly intertwined with technology, the economy and knowledge. He said the challenge is no longer the speed of delivering information alone, but analysing it, understanding its context and presenting it in a way that safeguards journalism's value.

He added that artificial intelligence offers significant opportunities for newsrooms, but its value should be measured by quality and accuracy rather than speed or volume. Technology, he emphasised, cannot replace human expertise and professional judgement, nor relieve media institutions of responsibility for what they publish. Trust and credibility remain the cornerstone of media's relationship with audiences, particularly amid misleading content and deepfakes.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Ajman Government Media Office, highlighted milestones in Ajman's media history, including Bin Hamda Radio in 1961, the UAE's first community radio station, and Ajman Private Studios in 1980. He said the question is no longer whether traditional or new media will survive, but whether the future belongs to human-led or machine-generated media, and who deserves the audience's trust.

His Highness attended the first three keynote sessions, featuring His Excellency Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; His Excellency Dr Ali Al Nuaimi; His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti; and Dr Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali. He honoured speakers and partner entities, toured the accompanying exhibition and launched the "Ajman Memory" project, which preserves the emirate's heritage through digital archiving of photographs, documents and footage.

Over two days, the Forum explored algorithms in editorial decision-making, countering misinformation, government communication and the media economy.