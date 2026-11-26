The milestone underscores CLD’s continued commitment to quality and timely delivery, underpinned by consistent project execution.

This is CLD’s second residential handover to homebuyers in Vietnam this year, following Lumi Signature in Northern Vietnam in September, and Sycamore’s second handover, following The Orchard in August 2025.

Handover begins at Orchard Hill, Sycamore’s first high-rise offering, with 121 curated amenities and staycation-inspired design. Photo: CLD

Sycamore is one of CLD's largest residential master-planned developments in Vietnam, developed in partnership with United Overseas Australia (UOA) Group. The homes are thoughtfully designed for young professionals, newlyweds, nuclear families and expatriates seeking a well-connected urban lifestyle.

The entire development comprises more than 3,200 homes across a carefully curated mix of low-, mid- and high-rise communities.

Orchard Hill is Sycamore’s first high-rise residential offering that features two 24-storey towers with 774 homes on a 1.1-hectare site. The development offers a diverse selection of homes, ranging from one- to three-bedroom units, to duplexes and penthouses.

For landed homes, Orchard Mansion offers 70 Garden Mansions and 24 Hillside Mansions. The gated development introduces Binh Duong Ward’s first “Hillside Living” experience with natural sloping terrain, strategically located alongside the 75-hectare central park and the future Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1, further strengthening Sycamore's appeal as a well-connected and distinctive master-planned community.

The 1,500-square-metre Mansion Club welcome Orchard Mansion's first homebuyers. Photo: CLD

According to Tan Tze Wooi, CEO of CapitaLand Development (Vietnam), every handover is a promise fulfilled to CapitaLand’s homebuyers.

“We have successfully handed over 2,258 Lumi Signature homes in Northern Vietnam between September and November. The start of handover at Orchard Hill and Orchard Mansion marks our second handover this year and our second at Sycamore, following The Orchard in 2025,” Wooi said. “These milestones bring Sycamore’s long-term vision closer to reality and demonstrate our commitment to creating quality homes and lasting communities in Vietnam. We are grateful for our homebuyers’ trust and will continue to earn it through disciplined execution and timely delivery. Across our pipeline, we remain focused on meeting homebuyers’ evolving lifestyle needs and strengthening CLD’s position as a developer of choice.”

The handover of Orchard Hill and Orchard Mansion brings this integrated vision to life, combining quality homes, comprehensive amenities, and thoughtfully planned communal spaces in a well-connected urban setting.

Envisioned as a sanctuary of wellness, leisure, and community engagement, Orchard Hill embraces a staycation-inspired concept design, with spacious unit sizes and expansive loggias that extend the living experience beyond the home. The development features 121 curated amenities designed to enrich daily life and foster meaningful connections.

Residents enjoy an extensive range of lifestyle facilities, from the Geo and Vertex Gyms and Yoga Studio to the iconic 50-metre lap pools, children’s recreational areas, and dedicated wellness spaces.

Social and communal experiences take centre stage with gourmet and artisan lounges, co-working spaces, library nooks, sports facilities, an outdoor cinema creating opportunities for connection, recreation and relaxation.

Signature features such as the iconic Welcoming Sculpture, the exclusive Prisma Sky Lounge, and an upcoming retail podium further enrich the development’s lifestyle offering. Together, these spaces create a holistic living environment that nurtures individual wellbeing and inspires a vibrant community life.

From sky lounges to 50-metre lap pools, Orchard Hill's curated amenities turn everyday living into a staycation. Photo: CLD

Orchard Mansion offers 49 exclusive facilities set among seven clusters of themed gardens, providing residents with spaces for wellness, recreation and social interaction. At the entrance of the gated compound is the 1,500-square-metre Mansion Club, complemented by the signature Golden Horizon infinity pool.

Each home incorporates an automatic front-porch gate, two car parks with carport, provision for a home lift and a verdant side garden. Adding to these features, Hillside Mansions are distinguished by elevated living spaces, offering residents an enhanced sense of privacy and exclusivity.

Sustainability is a core pillar of Sycamore’s design philosophy. Designed with greener, more comfortable living in mind, Orchard Hill and Orchard Mansion have been EDGE-certified in November.

Both developments incorporate passive design strategies that optimise natural daylight and ventilation, complemented by energy-efficient systems, water-saving fixtures and resource-efficient materials. These enable residents to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle and reflect CLD’s commitment to shaping vibrant, future-ready communities.

CapitaLand Development (CLD) is the development arm of CapitaLand Group, shaping vibrant cities and communities across Asia.

CLD has a strong presence in its core markets of Singapore, China and Vietnam. With deep expertise in master planning, development and project execution, CLD creates quality live-work-play spaces across diverse asset classes and markets. As a developer of choice, CLD delivers innovative and sustainable developments that enrich communities and create long-term value for stakeholders.

CLD (Vietnam) oversees and grows CLD’s investment and development business in Vietnam, where it has built an extensive presence over 30 years. CLD (Vietnam)’s portfolio comprises one SOHO development, one integrated development, and over 19,000 quality homes across 20 projects.

CapitaLand Development breaks ground on $800-million The Fullton CapitaLand Development (CLD) has launched its first low-rise residential project in northern Vietnam – the $800 million Fullton – a 25-hectare luxury enclave within Vinhomes Ocean Park 3 in Hung Yen province. The groundbreaking on June 6 marks CLD’s strategic expansion into Hanoi’s high-end housing market.