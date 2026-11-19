Frasers Property on November 10 announced the official opening of its Experience Centre in Hanoi, located on the ground floor of HCO Building, 44B Ly Thuong Kiet street, Cua Nam ward, marking the next stage in its engagement with customers and partners across Northern Vietnam.

The new space provides visitors an opportunity to learn more about the company’s industrial and residential portfolios, while gaining a deeper understanding of its approach to real estate development and operations.

Frasers Property’s Hanoi Experience Centre was officially inaugurated on November 10. Photo: FPV

According to Edwin Tan, deputy CEO, Frasers Property Vietnam and managing director, Industrial & Logistics, Southeast Asia, Vietnam is an important market for Frasers Property, and its continued investment reflects our long-term confidence in the country’s growth potential.

“Across our industrial, commercial and residential developments, we remain focused on delivering quality spaces that respond to market needs and support businesses and communities. Hanoi Experience Centre brings our developments closer to customers and partners in the north and strengthen our engagement with the market,” said Tan.

Frasers Property is bringing a distinctive vision of premium residential living to Northern Vietnam through ANmaison, a 13.6-hectare development in the heart of Haiphong.

Centred on the Resort Living concept, ANmaison redefines the relationship between urban living and nature, integrating thoughtfully curated landscapes, refined architecture, and resort-inspired amenities into an elevated everyday experience. Its modern Indochine architectural language and three-layered natural setting create a distinctive residential identity, where privacy, greenery and lifestyle experiences come together.

Frasers Property has a well-established residential presence in Vietnam, exemplified by Q2 Thao Dien, an integrated mixed-use development in one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. Beyond quality living spaces, the development reflects the Group’s mission to foster thriving local communities that create lasting value.

In the industrial and logistics sector, Frasers Property has established a growing portfolio across Vietnam’s key industrial hubs in Ho Chi Minh City, Bac Ninh, Hung Yen and Quang Ninh.

Developed to meet the evolving requirements of global producers and manufacturers, these facilities combine quality infrastructure, strategic connectivity and operational efficiency.

Reflecting Frasers Property’s commitment to expertise in accordance with international standards, its industrial portfolio includes LEED Gold-certified facilities that has attracted established multinational companies across the electronics, semiconductor and automotive sectors.

ANmaison is showcased at Hanoi Experience Centre, marking a strategic step in Frasers Property’s expansion of its residential portfolio in Northern Vietnam. Photo: FPV

Frasers Property has plans to further expand its residential portfolio in Vietnam. Among its upcoming developments is Altus City, a 113-ha project in Dong Nai, scheduled for introduction towards the end of 2026.

The project will further extend Frasers Property’s residential offering and provide an opportunity for customers and partners in Northern Vietnam to gain insights into its developments in the south.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ambassador of Singapore to Vietnam Rajpal Singh, who highlighted the role of Singaporean businesses in supporting Vietnam’s economic development and the importance of sustained investment and local partnerships.

“Frasers Property is no stranger to Vietnam, having built a strong track record over nearly three decades across residential, commercial and industrial and logistics sectors. Its continued expansion reflects its long-term confidence in Vietnam’s growth potential. We sincerely thank our Vietnamese partners for their trust in Singapore-based developers and congratulate Frasers Property on this important milestone,” said Ambassador Singh.

Frasers Property Limited and together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated investor-developer-operator of real estate products and services. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited and headquartered in Singapore, the Group has total assets of approximately $29.4 billion as at September 30.

Frasers Property operates across five asset classes: industrial and logistics, retail, commercial and business parks, residential, and hospitality. Its businesses span Southeast Asia, Australia, Europe and China, and its well-established hospitality business owns and/or operates serviced apartments and hotels in 20 countries.

Since entering Vietnam nearly three decades ago, Frasers Property has continued to strengthen its presence and broaden its portfolio across key asset classes. Its commercial developments include Melinh Point, a Grade A boutique office building in Ho Chi Minh City’s CBD, and Worc@Q2, a modern serviced-office concept in the prime Thao Dien ward.

In the residential sector, its developments include Q2 Thao Dien, a mixed-use development in Thu Duc city; ANmaison, a premium residential development in Haiphong; and Altus City, an upcoming 113-ha township in Dong Nai city.

In the industrial segment, Frasers Property has developed close to one million square metres of international-grade and green-certified facilities across strategic locations in both Northern and Southern Vietnam, supporting the country’s growing manufacturing economy.