Photo: Visa

This next phase focuses on Acceptance, working with acquirers, payment service providers, payment gateways, and selected merchants to prepare for agent-initiated Visa transactions. The programme is launching with 50+ participants, with additional partners expected to join throughout 2027.

The first phase of Visa Agentic Ready launched across Asia Pacific in April 2026 centred on issuer readiness in a controlled, production-grade environment using Visa credentials. Since launch, over 100 issuers across 10 markets in the region have joined the programme, reflecting growing readiness for agentic commerce across the ecosystem.

As personal AI assistants become more capable, they are moving beyond product recommendations towards building shopping carts and making payments on consumers’ behalf. For merchants, this raises practical questions: how to recognise a trusted agent, determine what it can access, and support it through checkout, payment and post-purchase service.

Visa is supporting the ecosystem to address this challenge by bringing together its experience in digital payments, tokenisation, authentication, risk management, and network controls with the capabilities of merchants, payment providers, and technology partners.

“Agentic commerce will only scale if merchants and their payment providers can support AI transactions securely and reliably, while maintaining control over the customer experience. As AI agents increasingly shop and pay on behalf of consumers, merchants, and their payment providers need a clear way to understand and strengthen their readiness for these new transactions," said T.R. Ramachandran, head of products and solutions for Visa in Asia-Pacific. "Agentic Ready brings Visa and the fast-changing commerce ecosystem together to help merchants prepare for this next chapter of commerce – while maintaining the trust and security consumers expect.”

Acceptance partners will work with Visa to assess their existing systems, test agent-initiated Visa transactions in real-world environments, and identify gaps. Testing will examine how they recognise trusted agents and support agent-led discovery, checkout, and post-purchase interactions, alongside payment capabilities including tokenised credentials, authentication, and transaction processing. This ensures the programme reflects the needs of different markets, payment ecosystems and merchant environments.

Alongside the acceptance programme, Visa is also collaborating with Atlas Kitchen, CardInfoLink, Cleverbridge, Clink, Eats365 POS, FluxA, Juspay, [manif], Obenan, Pivota, Prava, Reap Technologies Limited, Set Sail AI, Shoplazza and SHOPLINE in Asia Pacific to explore how agents can discover merchants’ products, build shopping carts, and connect to checkout and payment in real-world commerce experiences.

The Agentic Ready programme builds on Visa Intelligent Commerce, Visa’s portfolio of initiatives enabling secure, agentic commerce experiences at scale. As agentic commerce evolves, the programme helps to prepare the ecosystem to deliver trust, transparency and control consumers and businesses already expect from digital payments.

Drawing on Visa's decades of experience providing the trust, security, and global technology that enables new forms of commerce, the expanded programme makes it easier for partners to embed trust and intelligence into their commerce journeys by giving them a common way to test new experiences while using the payment infrastructure they already rely on.

As part of the expanded programme, Visa Acceptance Platform supports capabilities across the payment lifecycle, including acceptance across channels, credential management, fraud protection, and dispute resolution. Intelligence Commerce Connect enables agentic commerce experiences across networks, payment schemes, commerce platforms and agents.

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