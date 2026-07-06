Vietnam welcomes 12.2 million international visitors in H1

Photo: Duc Hanh

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), international arrivals in the first half of the year are estimated to have reached 12.2 million, up 14.8 per cent on-year and equivalent to 48.8 per cent of the government’s target for 2026.

Domestic tourism also remained resilient, with an estimated 81 million trips recorded during the period, representing 54 per cent of the annual target. Total tourism revenue is estimated at nearly $22 billion, fulfilling 50.5 per cent of the full-year plan.

For 2026, Vietnam aims to attract 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic travellers, generating total tourism revenue of approximately $43.3 billion.

To sustain growth in the second half of the year, the tourism authority plans to diversify its international visitor base while consolidating traditional source markets including South Korea, China, Japan, and Taiwan. Promotional efforts will also be expanded to high-potential markets such as India, the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

VNAT said it would continue refining policies to support the government’s strategy to develop tourism into a key economic sector. This includes proposals to amend the Tourism Law and related regulations to improve the industry’s competitiveness

The authority is also preparing development plans for tourism in the Red River Delta, wellness tourism, and tourism linked to the production and consumption of One Commune One Product goods. In parallel, it will review and update Vietnam’s Tourism Development Strategy to 2030.

Priority will also be given to strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnamese tourism enterprises, encouraging deeper participation in global tourism value chains, and boosting rural, agricultural, and wellness tourism. Other priorities include improving tourism statistics in line with international standards, enhancing destination management, raising service quality, and strengthening environmental protection.

On the international front, Vietnam will organise tourism promotion programmes in key and emerging markets while supporting activities under the Vietnam-China Tourism Cooperation Year 2026-2027 and the National Tourism Year 2026 hosted by Gia Lai province.

The country will also participate in major international tourism events, including WTM London 2026 and ITE Ho Chi Minh City 2026, alongside a series of domestic and regional tourism conferences aimed at expanding international partnerships and encouraging sustainable tourism.

Tourism sector striving to meet year-end visitor targets According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNTA), international tourist arrivals hit 1.42 million in October, up almost 28 per cent on-year. The total number of international visitors to Vietnam in the first 10 months of 2024 exceeded 14 million, a more than 41 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

International visitors to Vietnam decreased in April Vietnam welcomed approximately 1.65 million international visitors in April, representing a 19.5 per cent decrease from March.

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