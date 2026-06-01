Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

In the vibrant red with a proud golden star, Vietjet’s flight attendants shine with confidence, professionalism, and inspiring beauty. Besides the cabin crew on each flight, they are also the ambassadors of hospitality, kindness, and a pioneering spirit soaring beyond boundaries.

Vietjet's flights not only take passengers to their destinations but also connect hearts, cultures, and dreams of people around the world.

From Vietnam to Thailand, Singapore, Australia, India, China, Japan, and South Korea to the vast skies of Asia-Pacific and globally, Vietjet’s cabin crew always bring smiles, sincere dedication, and an unwavering source of energy. They are proud of flying further and bringing the world closer so that every journey is full of inspiration, every flight is filled with joy, and every dream can take off.

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship On May 28, Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance, Thailand’s leading insurance company, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost insurance, sports, cultural exchange, and community development initiatives in Vietnam, Thailand and the wider region.

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1 Vietjet Aviation JSC on May 1 announced its financial statement for the first quarter of 2026, reporting strong business growth through operational optimisation and international network expansion.