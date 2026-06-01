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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

June 01, 2026 | 10:38
(0) user say
Vietjet's cabin crew has become the symbol of a modern multinational airline – where people from several countries and cultures converge under the shared sky of aspiration, love, and connection.
Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

In the vibrant red with a proud golden star, Vietjet’s flight attendants shine with confidence, professionalism, and inspiring beauty. Besides the cabin crew on each flight, they are also the ambassadors of hospitality, kindness, and a pioneering spirit soaring beyond boundaries.

Vietjet's flights not only take passengers to their destinations but also connect hearts, cultures, and dreams of people around the world.

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

From Vietnam to Thailand, Singapore, Australia, India, China, Japan, and South Korea to the vast skies of Asia-Pacific and globally, Vietjet’s cabin crew always bring smiles, sincere dedication, and an unwavering source of energy. They are proud of flying further and bringing the world closer so that every journey is full of inspiration, every flight is filled with joy, and every dream can take off.

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit
Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

On May 28, Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance, Thailand’s leading insurance company, signed a strategic cooperation agreement to boost insurance, sports, cultural exchange, and community development initiatives in Vietnam, Thailand and the wider region.
Vietjet records strong growth in Q1 Vietjet records strong growth in Q1

Vietjet Aviation JSC on May 1 announced its financial statement for the first quarter of 2026, reporting strong business growth through operational optimisation and international network expansion.
Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Vietjet has announced its first direct route between Vietnam and Sri Lanka, connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo, as part of the airline's international expansion.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
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Related Contents

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Vietjet launches direct service linking Vietnam and Sri Lanka

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1

Vietjet records strong growth in Q1

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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