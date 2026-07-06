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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Summer tourism fuels race to improve quality of travel experience

July 06, 2026 | 16:59
(0) user say
Vietnam’s tourism market is entering the summer peak season with a series of vibrant cultural, entertainment, and tourism activities, while businesses are striving to improve service quality and diversify options.
Photo: Duc Hanh
Photo: Duc Hanh

According to travel platform Traveloka in June, domestic accommodation searches by Vietnamese travellers rose 46 per cent in April-May compared to January-February, underscoring the strong rebound in Vietnam’s domestic tourism market.

The growth is driven by the increasing popularity of short trips lasting two to four days, which are well suited to long weekends and summer holidays.

Travel trends such as micro-holidays, staycations, and short-haul getaways are becoming increasingly popular as travellers prioritise destinations within one to three hours of their residences, allowing them to maximise both their time and travel budgets.

According to Huynh Thi Mai Thy, country director of Traveloka Vietnam, itineraries from Ho Chi Minh City to Vung Tau, from Hanoi to Halong, and from Danang to Hoi An and Hue are attracting numerous tourists due to their convenience and diverse experiences.

"Coastal destinations continue to play a central role during the summer travel season, but the way travellers choose destinations is changing," Thy said. "Beyond pristine beaches and resort stays, Vietnamese people are increasingly prioritising destinations that are both easily accessible and rich in diverse experiences."

Danang continues to be among Vietnam’s most sought-after destinations, with searches for accommodation in Marble Mountains, Son Tra Peninsula, and Hoi An all increasing by over 45 per cent. Meanwhile, Halong Bay recorded an almost threefold increase in accommodation searches, highlighting growing demand for destinations that offer rich experiences in a short period of time.

“Luxury beach and island holidays still retain their strong appeal. At the same time, more and more Vietnamese tourists are viewing beach trips as experiences that are accessible and can be enjoyed more frequently, rather than aspirational, once-in-a-while holidays,” Thy said.

According to Traveloka’s market analysis, domestic travel demand during June and July is concentrated primarily in major tourist centres such as Danang, Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi. Simultaneously, demand for international travel is also increasing thanks to festivals, music events, and large-scale entertainment performances in countries across the region.

While domestic tourism continues to play a dominant role, regional data from Traveloka also shows significant interest in international travel, driven by large-scale entertainment events, music festivals, and international concert tours in neighbouring destinations.

Besides the market expansion, consumer behaviour among travellers has also changed significantly. A representative from Vietluxtour stated that the market is shifting from price competition to competition based on product and service quality.

“After many market fluctuations, the consumption behaviour has changed significantly. Tourists are still willing to spend on trips, but they now have much higher expectations on the quality of the experience, transparency, and the value they receive,” he said.

According to the company, tours that retain customers are no longer those offered at the lowest prices, but rather those that deliver a genuine sense of value for money, giving travellers peace of mind throughout their journey. Therefore, the company’s goal is to maximise revenue during peak season as well as build a loyal customer base through high-quality services.

Photo: Duc Hanh
Photo: Duc Hanh

Data from the digital travel platform Agoda shows that tourists are increasingly seeking destinations that combine natural beauty, rich culture, and a spirit of exploration, from pristine islands and beaches to heritage centres and cool-climate highland regions.

Domestically, Ly Son (Quang Ngai), Mai Chau (Phu Tho), and Mang Den (Kon Tum) have emerged as new destinations attracting growing interest from travellers this summer. In the international market, Cebu (the Philippines), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), and Barcelona are among the most searched-for destinations.

To meet evolving preferences, tour operators are continuously refreshing their product offerings. Besides traditional resort tours, many new types of tourism such as trekking, mountain climbing, cave exploration, sports tourism, and cloud hunting in the northern mountainous regions are attracting growing interest. Some high-end experiential products, such as helicopter tours combined with cruises to admire Ho Chi Minh City or expeditions to Son Doong Cave, continue to generate strong demand.

Nguyen Van Tai, director of VietSense Travel, noted that transportation costs, especially airfares, remain high, leading many middle-income tourists to prioritise nearby destinations that can be reached by road or rail.

“Businesses are also becoming more flexible by breaking down services rather than offering only all-inclusive tour packages, allowing customers to choose individual items such as air tickets, accommodation, transportation, or visa services to optimise their costs,” he said.

This trend is helping destinations such as Quang Ninh, Haiphong, Thanh Hoa, and Nghe An become increasingly popular among travellers from northern Vietnam. Meanwhile, Quang Binh, Danang, and Nha Trang continue to be favoured by families as preferred destinations for longer beach holidays.

Meanwhile, Bui Thanh Tu, marketing director of BestPrice Travel, believes that the market is clearly forming a segment of customers willing to spend more on highly personalised travel experiences.

“Many tourists are willing to spend a significant amount on unique travel products, high-quality services, and tailor-made itineraries,” he said.

“Caravan tours lasting dozens of days across multiple countries, mountain climbing expeditions, cave exploration adventures, and journeys to lesser-known destinations, are becoming increasingly popular among experience-driven travellers with strong spending power.”

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TagTag:
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