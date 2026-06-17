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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TAT signs tourism deals with Vietjet and four Vietnamese travel firms

June 17, 2026 | 16:07
(0) user say
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed cooperation agreements with Vietjet Air and four leading Vietnamese travel companies for the 2026-2029 period, aiming to stimulate two-way tourism and strengthen regional connectivity.
TAT signs tourism deals with Vietjet and four Vietnamese travel firms
Photo: TAT

The MoUs were signed on June 16 at the Fairmont Hotel in Hanoi between The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and five Vietnamese partners, including Vietjet, Hanoitourist Corporation, BenThanh Tourist, Vietravel, and Vietrantour.

The agreements support tourism cooperation and transport connectivity initiatives discussed during recent high-level talks between Thai and Vietnamese leaders.

Under the partnerships, TAT and its Vietnamese counterparts will jointly implement a global tourism campaign while developing a series of promotional activities to enhance Thailand’s visibility among Vietnamese travellers and in key international markets.

The cooperation framework covers several areas:

In tourism marketing and promotion, the parties will participate in international travel fairs, organise roadshows, thematic seminars, and business networking events, as well as launch joint marketing campaigns to promote Thailand as a destination for Vietnamese visitors.

To strengthen air connectivity and stimulate travel demand, TAT and Vietjet Air will explore opportunities to expand flight connections and improve access to destinations across Thailand. The partners will also study and develop promotional activities and travel packages tailored to market demand.

The agreements also focus on developing tourism products with strong growth potential, including the meetings and events industry, golf tourism, wellness travel, railway-based tourism experiences, sports tourism, and other premium travel segments.

In addition, the parties will enhance information sharing and market intelligence exchange while coordinating familiarisation trips for travel companies, media organisations, and tourism stakeholders to introduce new destinations and tourism products in Thailand.

All parties have committed to complying with relevant regulations on personal data protection, information security, and principles of transparent and sustainable cooperation in both Thailand and Vietnam.

The agreements will remain in effect from June 9 until the end of 2029.

The signing marks a new milestone in cooperation between Thailand’s national tourism promotion agency, airlines, and travel companies from both countries, with the shared objective of promoting sustainable growth in bilateral tourism and strengthening connectivity across ASEAN.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
Thailand’s Tourism Authority Thailand vietnamese firms tourism

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