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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Dimora Medical enters Amazon top three wound dressing ranking list

August 14, 2026 | 16:05
(0) user say
Medical supply manufacturer Dimora Medical achieved a top-three sales ranking on Amazon for its silicone absorbent soft dressing within two months of launch on 14 August 2026.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimora Medical, a continuous innovator in high-end medical care supplies, announced that its newly launched Dimora Sacrum Silicone Absorbent Soft Dressing has achieved strong early market momentum on Amazon. Within just two months of launch, the product surpassed 7,000 units sold and rose into the Top 3 of Amazon's Wound Dressings category.

Designed to address the unique challenges associated with sacral wound management, the dressing incorporates several features aimed at supporting both home-based and professional care settings, including long-term bed rest, pressure injury management, and post-operative recovery.

A key feature of the dressing is its 23% wider absorbent tail core, developed to better conform to sacral contours. The expanded coverage enhances fit and stability, helping reduce lifting or shifting during movement while providing reliable protection in challenging wound care areas.

The product also incorporates a pre-cut design that helps the dressing adapt more naturally to body contours. By improving flexibility and reducing tension around movement-prone areas, the design contributes to greater comfort during extended wear.

Consumer reviews highlight these benefits in real-world use. Following hip replacement surgery, one customer reported that the dressing remained secure in a constantly flexing area and "have not lost contact nor come off unless I wanted them to," adding that there was "No PAIN removing them either." The reviewer particularly recommended it for "odd locations needing flexibility."

Another distinguishing feature is the dressing's SAP absorbent core, which can absorb more than 20 times its own weight in exudate. The high-capacity absorption helps maintain a dry wound environment while reducing leakage risks and the need for frequent dressing changes.

Additional customer feedback highlights the dressing's protection and absorbency. One burn-care user described it as a "very high-quality product" that provided "wonderful protection" and was "as good as you would get at a doctor's office." Another customer recovering from stitches noted that it "kept the area clean while it healed," absorbed fluids well, and protected the wound while showering.

The product's strong sales performance and positive customer feedback highlight Dimora Medical's growing presence in the U.S. wound care market and rising demand for high-performance, user-friendly wound management solutions. Looking ahead, Dimora Medical remains focused on clinical care needs and user experience, refining product designs to support reliable care across home and professional settings.

For more information, please visit: https://dimoramedical.com/.

By PR Newswire

Dimora Medical

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Dimora Medical amazon Silicone Absorbent Soft Dressing Sacral wound management

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