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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

May 29, 2026 | 12:24
(0) user say
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed an MoU with Vietnam Airlines, strengthening tourism and aviation ties as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic relations.
TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

The signing took place on May 28, coinciding with the official visit to Thailand of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam from May 27 to 29.

"This MoU gives practical expression to the Thailand–Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through tourism," said Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). "For TAT, stronger air links are about connecting market demand with routes, trade partners, and targeted promotion. By working with Vietnam Airlines, we aim to make travel between the two countries more seamless, build trade confidence, and reinforce Thailand as a preferred destination for Vietnamese travellers and a regional gateway within ASEAN."

Under the MoU, TAT and Vietnam Airlines will coordinate route development and additional flight frequencies. Priority routes include Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Bangkok, Danang to Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket, and Hanoi to Chiang Mai, creating more convenient access between the two countries and wider travel links across ASEAN.

As an early outcome, Vietnam Airlines announced its new Ho Chi Minh City–Phuket service, scheduled to begin on July 2 with four weekly flights. The route gives immediate form to the MoU’s air access agenda by directly linking southern Vietnam with one of Thailand’s leading resort destinations.

The partnership also sets a working framework for joint marketing, international tourism fairs, buyer engagement, promotional content, tourism workshops, familiarisation trips, official visits, media and influencer activities, and market information exchange. A Joint Working Group will guide implementation and maintain coordination between both parties.

TAT continues to build Thailand’s presence in Vietnam through partnerships with travel platforms, tour operators, financial partners, and tourism organisations. Current activities focus on Thailand travel packages, water-based tourism experiences, ASEAN-linked routes, sport tourism, and digital communication.

TAT is also using key sales platforms, including Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2026 and Vietnam Travel Mart 2026, to drive package sales, deepen trade engagement, and present Thailand as a diverse, accessible, and value-led destination for Vietnamese travellers.

Vietnam is one of Thailand’s important short-haul markets, with 219,986 Vietnamese arrivals recorded from January 1 to May 25. Demand is supported by proximity, air access, and interest in flexible, value-for-money travel, while Thailand’s events, shopping, lifestyle experiences, and summer family appeal continue to encourage repeat visits.

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By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Thailand tourism Vietnam Arlines TAT Vietnam

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