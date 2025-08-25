Corporate

VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends

August 25, 2025 | 14:48
(0) user say
VIFA ASEAN 2025 brings together Southeast Asia’s leading furniture and handicraft makers, showcasing the region’s creativity and craftsmanship.

The third Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN 2025), will run from August 26 to 29 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, offering buyers and visitors a comprehensive view of the latest industry trends and a series of side events.

VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends

VIFA ASEAN 2025 is more than a product showcase – it is the region’s must-see furniture event this August, featuring various engaging activities and standing alongside other major Asian fairs such as South Korea’s KOFURN, Malaysia’s MFFM, Indonesia’s IFFINA, and China’s CIFF, Maison Shanghai, and Furniture China.

This year’s fair has drawn over 200 exhibitors from across Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Dong Nai, Dak Lak, Hung Yen, Long An, and Dong Thap. Participants from international markets also feature prominently, with companies from Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, the United States, China, India, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

Notable exhibitors include The One, Asiades, Hiep Long, Mega Home, Yibei Vietnam, Hai Lam, Fukui, Santang, Fuquiang, MMML, Craftsman, Bao Khang, NEFS, Go Leader Vietnam, Nhat Tuong, Lac Gia, Binh Hoa Bamboo, Homeyard, Guan Yiming Vietnam, CreAsia, Glory Light, Art Fabric, Yinghui Vietnam, and many more.

VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends

VIFA ASEAN 2025 also sees active participation from numerous government and trade organisations, as well as industry associations from both Vietnam and abroad.

The flagship event showcases an extensive range of products, including indoor and outdoor furniture, home decor, household items, handicrafts, interior design and architecture solutions, construction innovations, emerging trends, as well as machinery, equipment, raw materials, and supporting services.

The fair is expected to attract over 10,000 visitors and buyers. To enhance the experience, organisers offer a range of support services, including:

  • Direct assistance for visitors at Tan Son Nhat Airport from August 24–27.
  • Free shuttle service between First Hotel, New World Hotel, and SECC from August 26–28.
  • Free Factory Visit Tours on August 27–28, giving international buyers a chance to see production at Hiep Long Furniture and Craftsman Kitchen Components.
  • A series of seminars on two key topics – 'Export Markets and Global Policies' and 'Green Standards and New Product Changes' – on August 27–28, providing the latest industry insights to guide production and business strategies.

For the first time, VIFA ASEAN will launch an exclusive One-on-One Business Matching activity. Available both in-person at SECC and online, it will enable exhibitors to connect efficiently with global buyers, including international companies unable to attend the fair in person.

VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends

To help visitors remember the event, organisers are offering 2,000 special keepsakes at ASEAN HOUSE (Booth No. AA16). Guests can claim a gift by taking photos, checking in, sharing reviews, and following VIFA ASEAN’s social channels, turning their visit into lasting memories while spreading the word about the fair.

With its wide-ranging exhibits and engaging activities, VIFA ASEAN 2025 reinforces its status as a must-visit event, fostering collaboration, boosting regional industry growth, and strengthening Ho Chi Minh City’s position as Southeast Asia’s furniture trading hub.

See more details of VIFA ASEAN 2025 at: https://vifaasean.com/

The 2023 VIFA ASEAN trade show will attract nearly 200 prestigious wood and furniture exhibitors and will feature more than 600 booths from 12 Vietnamese provinces and 10 other foreign markets from August 29 to September 1.
With the aim of establishing Ho Chi Minh City as a premier regional trade and commerce hub in Southeast Asia, the second Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair (VIFA ASEAN) will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 on August 27-30.
The Vietnam ASEAN International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair - VIFA ASEAN 2025 - is set to make a powerful return, boasting an expansive scale of 1,000 booths in August.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Furniture showcase VIFA Southeast Asian furniture International visitors VIFA Organic home decor Furniture trading hub Lien Minh Company VIFA ASEAN VIFA EXPO

