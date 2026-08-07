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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam ranks in top four Asian destinations for European tourists

August 07, 2026 | 08:00
(0) user say
Vietnam has risen to fourth place among the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers for summer 2026, while also ranking among the region’s fastest-growing markets in terms of travel interest, according to Agoda.
Photo: Duc Hanh
Photo: Duc Hanh

According to data released by Agoda on August 6, Vietnam climbed one place from the same period last year, ranking behind Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan in terms of accommodation searches by European travellers for trips in July and August.

The ranking is based on accommodation searches on Agoda between April 1 and June 30 for stays from July 1 to August 31, 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Vietnam’s performance was not limited to an improvement in ranking. It also placed among the top three Asian destinations with the strongest growth in searches from the European market. Among the 20 most-searched destinations, India recorded the highest growth at 14 per cent, followed by South Korea at 13 per cent and Vietnam at 12 per cent.

The figures suggest that European travellers are gradually broadening their choices beyond Asia’s more established destinations. Countries offering a combination of beaches, urban experiences, local culture, and opportunities for longer itineraries are increasingly attracting interest.

By source market, Germany overtook France to become the European country generating the highest volume of accommodation searches for Vietnam this summer.

France ranked second, followed by the UK, the Netherlands, and Russia. Alongside these established markets, Vietnam also recorded strong growth in searches from emerging European markets. Searches from Azerbaijan surged 177 per cent on-year, while Poland and Sweden recorded increases of 66 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively.

The growth indicates that Vietnam’s appeal is spreading across a broader range of European markets, rather than remaining concentrated in long-standing source markets such as France, Germany, and the UK.

Simplified entry procedures have also made it easier for people to plan longer holidays and combine multiple destinations within a single trip.

For European tourists, who tend to stay longer and have relatively high spending power, visa convenience and air connectivity remain important factors when choosing a destination.

European Commissioner to discuss strengthening EU-Vietnam cooperation on science and technology European business confidence in Vietnam surged in second quarter EVFTA deepens Vietnam-EU relations after six years Agoda ranks South Korea third among Asia’s top foodie travellers Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang Agoda: South Korean solo travel interest rises Vietnam tops Saudi tourists' summer holiday searches

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
European travellers european travellers

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