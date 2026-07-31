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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LOT Polish Airlines is set to launch Warsaw–Hanoi route

July 31, 2026 | 11:22
(0) user say
LOT Polish Airlines has started selling tickets for direct flights from Warsaw to Hanoi as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in Asia.
LOT Polish Airlines is set to launch Warsaw–Hanoi route

LOT Polish Airlines has started selling tickets for direct flights from Warsaw to Hanoi, expanding its route network as interest in Asia continues to grow. The national carrier is offering a year-round connection to the Vietnamese capital and is expected to launch direct flights to Bangkok soon.

Hanoi will become the fifth city in the airline's Asian long-haul flight network, complementing the existing connections with Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi, and Bangkok. The inaugural flight to the Vietnamese capital will take off in March 2027.

The Warsaw–Hanoi route will operate year-round, with three flights per week. Departures from Chopin Airport will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 3:15 PM, while return flights from Hanoi will take to the skies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 8:35 AM local time. Flights from Poland to Hanoi will last approximately 10 hours and 25 minutes, and the return journey will take 11 hours and 20 minutes, with passengers enjoying the comfort of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Robert Ludera, board member and chief commercial officer of LOT Polish Airlines, said, "Vietnam is one of the most dynamically developing markets in Asia, and its importance for Polish business and tourism is steadily growing. It is a country of exceptional cultural and natural richness, captivating with its authenticity, exquisite cuisine, and diverse landscapes – from the vibrant city of Hanoi to the picturesque Ha Long Bay."

"The launch of the Hanoi route reflects our ambition to further strengthen LOT Polish Airlines' presence in Asia and continue developing our Warsaw hub as a gateway between Central and Eastern Europe and some of the world's most promising destinations," Ludera noted.

Vietnam and Poland target bilateral trade turnover of $5 billion Vietnam and Poland target bilateral trade turnover of $5 billion

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed the strengthening of economic ties with Poland to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion.
Vietnam, Poland enter new era of development Vietnam, Poland enter new era of development

Vietnam and Poland are entering a new period of bilateral ties. Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek spoke with VIR’s Minh Tung about the journey and future prospects.
Vietnam, Poland to boost ties to new height Vietnam, Poland to boost ties to new height

Vietnam and Poland are looking to upgrade bilateral ties to a new height after their 75-year journey of fruitful cooperation. Ho Chi Hung, permanent vice president of the Vietnam-Poland Friendship Association, talked to VIR’s Minh Tung about future cooperation.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Warsaw to Hanoi LOT Polish Airlines Hanoi International Flights poland flights travel

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