LOT Polish Airlines is set to launch Warsaw–Hanoi route

LOT Polish Airlines has started selling tickets for direct flights from Warsaw to Hanoi, expanding its route network as interest in Asia continues to grow. The national carrier is offering a year-round connection to the Vietnamese capital and is expected to launch direct flights to Bangkok soon.

Hanoi will become the fifth city in the airline's Asian long-haul flight network, complementing the existing connections with Tokyo, Seoul, New Delhi, and Bangkok. The inaugural flight to the Vietnamese capital will take off in March 2027.

The Warsaw–Hanoi route will operate year-round, with three flights per week. Departures from Chopin Airport will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 3:15 PM, while return flights from Hanoi will take to the skies on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 8:35 AM local time. Flights from Poland to Hanoi will last approximately 10 hours and 25 minutes, and the return journey will take 11 hours and 20 minutes, with passengers enjoying the comfort of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Robert Ludera, board member and chief commercial officer of LOT Polish Airlines, said, "Vietnam is one of the most dynamically developing markets in Asia, and its importance for Polish business and tourism is steadily growing. It is a country of exceptional cultural and natural richness, captivating with its authenticity, exquisite cuisine, and diverse landscapes – from the vibrant city of Hanoi to the picturesque Ha Long Bay."

"The launch of the Hanoi route reflects our ambition to further strengthen LOT Polish Airlines' presence in Asia and continue developing our Warsaw hub as a gateway between Central and Eastern Europe and some of the world's most promising destinations," Ludera noted.

Vietnam and Poland target bilateral trade turnover of $5 billion Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has proposed the strengthening of economic ties with Poland to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion.

Vietnam, Poland enter new era of development Vietnam and Poland are entering a new period of bilateral ties. Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek spoke with VIR’s Minh Tung about the journey and future prospects.