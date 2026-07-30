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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam tops Saudi tourists' summer holiday searches

July 30, 2026 | 12:41
(0) user say
Vietnam has emerged as the most searched international destination among Saudi Arabian travellers for this summer, while also ranking as the second most popular overseas destination for South Koreans.
Photo: inistry of Culture, Sports and Tourism
Photo: Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism

According to data released by travel platform Wego on July 29, Saudi travellers are increasingly combining short regional breaks with longer international holidays this summer, with Vietnam standing out as the fastest-growing destination.

Searches for trips to Vietnam from Saudi Arabia rose 30 per cent on-year, the highest growth rate among the destinations tracked by Wego. China ranked second, recording a 9 per cent increase.

Wego said Saudi travellers continue to favour destinations offering convenient air connectivity, simple entry procedures, competitive travel costs, and a wide range of family-friendly experiences.

Meanwhile, data released by online travel platform Agoda on July 28 showed that South Koreans’ demand for overseas travel remained resilient during the first half of 2026, with Vietnam continuing to rank among their preferred destinations.

Danang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc were all listed among the top 10 international destinations most searched by South Korean travellers.

Notably, Phu Quoc recorded one of the strongest growth rates, with search volumes increasing 13 per cent on-year. According to Agoda, the rise was driven by the launch of new direct flights linking the island with Incheon and Busan since April.

Beyond growing search interest, Vietnam also remained the second most visited overseas destination for South Korean travellers, behind only Japan. In June 2026, approximately 261,000 South Korean visitors travelled to Vietnam.

Within Vietnam, South Korean tourists continued to favour beach destinations such as Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Mui Ne - Phan Thiet, and Danang, attracted by their scenic coastlines, well-developed resort infrastructure, and convenient flight connections.

Vietnam strengthens quality measurement standards cooperation with UAE, Saudi Arabia Saudi lays cornerstone for major logistics corridor Saudi Arabia's Elm joins LEAP East Hong Kong on 8 July to pitch APAC collaboration Vietnam emerges as a rising favourite for Australian travellers Vinpearl partners with three Indian travel firms Phuket's Carpe Diem Beach Club targets Middle East luxury travellers as GCC heat peaks Hyatt Regency offers a new definition of luxury in Nha Trang Lanson Place wins seven TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards including Best of the Best in Melbourne

By Thai An

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TagTag:
saudi travellers summer holiday

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