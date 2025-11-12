Corporate

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

November 12, 2025 | 18:06
(0) user say
Quang Ninh has welcomed a surge of international cruise arrivals, highlighting the province’s growing appeal as a heritage and tourism destination.

On November 11, Halong International Cruise Port received two luxury liners, the Westerdam from the Netherlands and the Star Voyager from the Bahamas, bringing more than 3,100 passengers and crew to Quang Ninh province. The Westerdam carried over 1,900 passengers, while the Star Voyager transported around 1,200.

Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Upon arrival, visitors from the Westerdam embarked on tours to renowned destinations such as Halong Bay, Yen Tu, and central Halong. Some groups also travelled onward to Hanoi and Vinh Bao district in Haiphong, exploring the region’s unique cultural and historical attractions across the Red River Delta.

This marks the fourth visit of the Star Voyager to Halong in 2025, while the Westerdam made its first port call of the year, following two visits in 2024. The repeated presence of major international cruise lines highlights Halong’s growing appeal as a premium stopover on the global luxury cruise map.

As of the end of October, Halong International Cruise Port had handled 44 international cruise calls, welcoming 56,647 passengers, up 9 per cent on-year. Most visitors came from Europe, the United States, and China, reflecting a strong recovery in the high-end tourism segment.

The port is expected to receive 10 more international cruise ships in November, bringing the total to 23 calls by year’s end and approximately 32,000 additional visitors. This would lift the 2025 total to nearly 90,000 international cruise passengers.

Since beginning operations in 2018, Halong International Cruise Port has welcomed 209 luxury cruise ships and served nearly 280,000 international visitors, significantly enhancing Vietnam’s presence on the global cruise tourism map.

Cruise weddings a favoured choice for couples Cruise weddings a favoured choice for couples
Indochine Premium named “Best Luxury Cruise Line in Vietnam” Indochine Premium named “Best Luxury Cruise Line in Vietnam”
Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label Halong Bay Heritage Marathon 2025 earns prestigious World Athletics Label
Halong Bay Heritage Marathon marks 60 years of Quang Ninh province Halong Bay Heritage Marathon marks 60 years of Quang Ninh province
Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures Cat Ba named among Southeast Asia’s top island adventures

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
cruise luxury cruise Halong bay Quang Ninh

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
