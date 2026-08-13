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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Beanstalk AgTech launches Monsoon Ventures for Southeast Asian agtech push

August 13, 2026 | 14:25
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Beanstalk AgTech has launched Monsoon Ventures, a new venture studio targeting Vietnam and five other Southeast Asian markets to commercialise agtech solutions.
Beanstalk AgTech launches Monsoon Ventures for Southeast Asian agtech push
Photo: Beanstalk AgTech

Announced on August 11, the Singapore-based studio is backed by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and Rabo Foundation and will support founders from across the region to improve smallholder farmer livelihoods, environmental outcomes, and food security.

Monsoon Ventures will initially focus on six priority markets – Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore – with an initial investment of $940,000. The studio is targeting up to eight ventures in its first two years of operation, with plans to attract and deploy significantly more capital and build over 30 scalable ventures within five years.

‍An estimated 100 million smallholders across Southeast Asia are the backbone of regional food production, facing mounting pressure from climate shocks, input cost volatility, and supply chain fragmentation. The most practical near-term lever to improve smallholder resilience is validated technology reaching them at scale. These technologies exist across Southeast Asia, but rarely make it to market due to a lack of commercial translation infrastructure.

‍Monsoon Ventures has been founded by Beanstalk specifically to address this commercialisation gap in Southeast Asia. The studio will invest capital, recruit complementary commercial expertise, map value chain pathways, and help ventures engage with the right investors or strategic partnerships with regional players.

‍After running the agtech-focused Drought Venture Studio in Australia and working across Southeast Asia’s innovation ecosystem for eight years, Monsoon Ventures is Beanstalk’s first venture studio in Southeast Asia.

"In the last two years, Beanstalk's Australian venture studio helped innovators raise over $14.3 million and launch 15 commercial products," said Justin Ahmed, director of Beanstalk AgTech. "In Southeast Asia, the challenges facing science commercialisation are even more magnified, which is precisely why we're launching Monsoon Ventures here."

"Scientific innovations in smallholder resilience in this region so often die between proof-of-concept and commercial launch," Ahmed added. "Monsoon Ventures will bring the strategy, team, and capital to help innovation cross this chasm and reach the smallholders who need it."

‍Supported by EnterpriseSG and Rabo Foundation, Monsoon Ventures will draw on a blended finance model of philanthropic, public, and private capital that is suited to support both impact and commercial success outcomes. EnterpriseSG has provided foundational support for the studio to develop targeted solutions that can address the region’s food resilience challenges. Meanwhile, Rabo Foundation have further provided catalytic capital to support Monsoon Ventures’ mission to improve smallholder resilience.

Over the last eight years, Beanstalk AgTech has worked across the Asia-Pacific agrifood ecosystem, from Vietnam to Indonesia to Australia, helping researchers, founders, and agribusinesses turn promising science into products that reach farmers.

Rize raises $31 million to accelerate sustainable rice farming in Vietnam and Southeast Asia Rize raises $31 million to accelerate sustainable rice farming in Vietnam and Southeast Asia

On July 16, Rize, Southeast Asia's leading sustainable rice platform, announced the close of a $31 million Series B funding round, comprising $20 million in equity and $11 million in debt financing.
TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

As part of its broader capital strategy, which includes a planned Series B equity raise later this year, TechCoop’s domestic trading arm in Vietnam, Farmnet, on April 14 announced disbursement of an $11.75 million senior secured loan from Symbiotics, the Geneva-based impact investment firm.
Every Half Coffee Roasters raises $8 million in Series A financing Every Half Coffee Roasters raises $8 million in Series A financing

Every Half Coffee Roasters has closed an $8 million Series A funding round, fully subscribed by existing investors.

By Thanh Van

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TagTag:
Monsoon Ventures Beanstalk AgTech Vietnam southeast asia technology agriculture startups Agritech

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