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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Pudu Robotics secures top global rank in commercial cleaning shipments

August 14, 2026 | 16:02
(0) user say
Commercial service robotics manufacturer Pudu Robotics secured first place globally in commercial cleaning robot market revenue and unit shipments, according to industry research published 13 August 2026.

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in commercial service robotics, has been ranked No. 1 worldwide in both commercial cleaning robot shipments and revenue, according to Counterpoint Research's latest report, "Commercial Cleaning Robot Market Poised for Rapid Growth in AI-Native Era."

According to the report, global commercial cleaning robot shipments exceeded 50,000 units in 2025, with revenue surpassing $400 million. Pudu Robotics led the market across both key indicators, reflecting its technology capabilities, global deployment experience and growing recognition among commercial customers.

Global Market Leadership Validated by Industry Research

Counterpoint Research notes that the commercial cleaning robot market is entering a rapid-growth phase, with leading vendors beginning to build scale advantages. Pudu Robotics ranked first globally in both shipments and revenue, becoming the only company to lead across the two core market metrics.

This position reflects Pudu Robotics' long-term focus on commercial cleaning. Its cleaning robots have been deployed across large commercial complexes, office buildings, retail chains, convenience stores and industrial warehousing environments. Customers include global brands such as Walmart, Edeka and Denner, with adoption across major overseas markets including Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea.

Pudu Robotics' leadership has also been recognized by Frost & Sullivan, whose previous industry report ranked Pudu Robotics first in the commercial cleaning robot sector with approximately 29% global market revenue share.

The Counterpoint Research report was released one day after Pudu Robotics introduced PUDU ET1, an AI-native compact scrubber-dryer robot.

Designed for small commercial spaces of 100 to 800 square meters, ET1 brings fully automated, high-standard cleaning to environments such as convenience stores, pharmacies, chain restaurants and economy hotels. With a compact body and an 8-in-1 workstation, ET1 integrates sweeping, scrubbing, vacuuming and dust-mopping capabilities, while supporting automatic dust collection and 85℃ hot-water floor scrubbing. The launch further strengthens Pudu Robotics' cleaning robot portfolio for smaller, space-constrained commercial scenarios.

AI-Native Cleaning Moves Beyond Rule-Based Automation

Counterpoint Research highlights that large AI models, 3D perception and visual intelligence are pushing the industry from automation toward AI-Native Cleaning 2.0. Traditional cleaning robots often rely on preset routes and rule-based execution. AI-native cleaning robots can perceive real-world environments, make decisions and adjust cleaning actions based on changing conditions, moving from passive task execution toward autonomous, adaptive cleaning.

Pudu Robotics' Magic Cleaning AI Agent system reflects this shift. By integrating perception, decision-making and execution, the system creates an intelligent closed loop covering environmental perception, analysis, route planning, cleaning execution and continuous optimization. Supported by 360-degree VSLAM positioning and navigation technology, Pudu's cleaning robots can identify different types of debris, stains and floor materials, understand complex commercial environments and dynamically plan cleaning routes.

The robots can also generate cleaning heat maps, identify frequently soiled areas and perform targeted inspections, intelligent spot cleaning and zone-based deep cleaning, enabling a more proactive model of smart cleaning.

Counterpoint Research notes that AI-native vendors such as Pudu Robotics are redefining the underlying technology logic of commercial cleaning robots. Compared with traditional cleaning equipment companies that often rely on third-party intelligence platforms, AI-native robotics companies with full-stack in-house capabilities across algorithms, hardware and scenario adaptation are emerging as key drivers of industry growth.

Strong Growth Potential Through 2030

Counterpoint Research estimates that global commercial cleaning robot penetration remains below 10%, while global demand for commercial cleaning services is expected to reach $50 billion in 2026. By 2030, annual global shipments of commercial cleaning robots are projected to exceed 400,000 units, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 50%.

As labor costs rise and cleaning service providers face persistent hiring challenges, intelligent automation is becoming an increasingly important part of commercial facility operations. Pudu Robotics is addressing this demand through a full-scenario product portfolio that spans the PUDU CC1 series, MT1 series, BG1 series, PUDU SH1 and the newly launched PUDU ET1, covering cleaning needs from small storefronts to large commercial and industrial spaces.

Guided by its "One brain, Multiple forms" technology strategy, Pudu Robotics is building a comprehensive service robotics portfolio across service delivery, commercial cleaning, industrial delivery and general embodied AI. In commercial cleaning, the company will continue to deepen its presence in real-world scenarios, advance AI-native robot intelligence and deliver adaptable, full-scenario solutions for customers worldwide.

By PR Newswire

Pudu Robotics

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TagTag:
Pudu Robotics Commercial cleaning robot AInative cleaning Global market leadership

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