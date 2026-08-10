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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Major Asian airlines survey Long Thanh International Airport

August 10, 2026 | 08:51
(0) user say
Several major airlines from Japan and South Korea have visited Long Thanh International Airport to assess its infrastructure and explore operating opportunities ahead of the airport’s planned opening.
Long Thanh Airport’s first phase is scheduled to begin operations in December 2026. Photo: ACV
Long Thanh's first phase is scheduled to begin operations in December 2026. Photo: ACV

On August 5, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), the investor and operator of Long Thanh International Airport, said it had recently hosted a number of international airlines seeking to assess the infrastructure and explore potential operations at the airport.

On August 3, a delegation from All Nippon Airways (ANA), led by Hiroyuki Masuda, vice president of ANA for Japan, Southeast Asia and Oceania, conducted a survey of the initiative, including viewing the project model and visiting Runway 23L and the passenger terminal.

The runway was previously used by Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, and Bamboo Airways during the airport’s technical opening in December 2025.

According to ACV, the visit reflected ANA’s interest in Long Thanh’s operating capacity and development potential. The two sides also discussed potential cooperation once the airport becomes operational.

Earlier, on July 20, Choi Jung Ho, executive vice president of Korean Air, surveyed the passenger terminal, immigration and customs facilities, and cargo terminal. Korean Air is assessing the infrastructure as it prepares to launch passenger and cargo services between Incheon International Airport and Long Thanh.

Kyoung Hee Kang, country manager of Korean Air in Vietnam, said the airline was closely monitoring the project’s progress and working with authorities to prepare for operations.

“We see Long Thanh as having the potential to become a major aviation and logistics hub in the region,” she said.

Korean Air currently operates services to five destinations in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Danang, Cam Ranh, and Phu Quoc.

According to ACV, it is working with a number of international partners to utilise 21 new routes that currently have no direct services to Ho Chi Minh City for 2025-2030.

Target markets include China including Taiwan, India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Thailand, Europe, and the United States. The routes are expected to help generate an initial passenger base and strengthen Long Thanh’s role as a regional transit hub.

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By Thai An

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TagTag:
Long Thanh Airport airlines

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