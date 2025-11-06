International arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in October

The number of arrivals also rose 22 per cent compared to the same period last year. Most major source markets posted solid growth, including China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, Australia, and Cambodia, with increases ranging from 10 to 24 per cent on-month. Japan was the only notable decline, with arrivals reaching just 77 per cent of the previous month's level.

In the first 10 months of the year, Vietnam received 17.2 million international visitors, up 22 per cent on-year.

Pham Hai Quynh, director of the Asian Tourism Development Institute, said the 1.73 million figure sends a strong signal for the tourism industry.

“This milestone not only surpasses pre-pandemic October records but also exceeds several peak summer months,” he said.

October traditionally marks the start of the international tourism season. Achieving such a result so early indicates that Vietnam “is at the height of recovery and growth” and is increasingly seen as a preferred global destination.

The 14 per cent on-month and 22 per cent on-year increases underscore the effectiveness of relaxed visa policies and accelerated tourism promotion campaigns.

“Vietnamese tourism has moved beyond the recovery phase and is entering a period of strong acceleration in the final quarter,” Quynh added.

According to the GSO, streamlined visa procedures, robust marketing efforts, and tourism promotion activities tied to national holidays, such as those on April 30 and September 2, have contributed to the surge in international visitors.