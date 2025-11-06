Corporate

International arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in October

November 06, 2025 | 18:22
Vietnam welcomed 1.73 million international visitors in October, the highest figure ever recorded for this month and an increase of nearly 14 per cent against September, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on November 6.

The number of arrivals also rose 22 per cent compared to the same period last year. Most major source markets posted solid growth, including China, South Korea, Taiwan, the United States, Australia, and Cambodia, with increases ranging from 10 to 24 per cent on-month. Japan was the only notable decline, with arrivals reaching just 77 per cent of the previous month's level.

International arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in October

In the first 10 months of the year, Vietnam received 17.2 million international visitors, up 22 per cent on-year.

Pham Hai Quynh, director of the Asian Tourism Development Institute, said the 1.73 million figure sends a strong signal for the tourism industry.

“This milestone not only surpasses pre-pandemic October records but also exceeds several peak summer months,” he said.

October traditionally marks the start of the international tourism season. Achieving such a result so early indicates that Vietnam “is at the height of recovery and growth” and is increasingly seen as a preferred global destination.

The 14 per cent on-month and 22 per cent on-year increases underscore the effectiveness of relaxed visa policies and accelerated tourism promotion campaigns.

“Vietnamese tourism has moved beyond the recovery phase and is entering a period of strong acceleration in the final quarter,” Quynh added.

According to the GSO, streamlined visa procedures, robust marketing efforts, and tourism promotion activities tied to national holidays, such as those on April 30 and September 2, have contributed to the surge in international visitors.

However, the industry has so far achieved only 74-78 per cent of its full-year target of 22-23 million foreign arrivals. Air travel remains the dominant entry method, accounting for nearly 1.5 million visitors in October, followed by over 238,000 arrivals by land, with the remainder arriving by sea.

Hanoi welcomes over 14 million visitors in H1 Hanoi welcomes over 14 million visitors in H1
Vietnamese tourism remains optimistic in attracting international visitors Vietnamese tourism remains optimistic in attracting international visitors
Hanoi tourism thrives in early 2025 Hanoi tourism thrives in early 2025
International visitors to Vietnam decreased in April International visitors to Vietnam decreased in April
Vietnam welcomes over 12 million international visitors in seven months Vietnam welcomes over 12 million international visitors in seven months

By Thai An

