Techcombank helps foreign investors unlock growth opportunities in Vietnam

Photo courtesy of Techcombank

Vietnam remains one of Asia's most attractive destinations for foreign investors, with strong economic growth, an expanding manufacturing base, and a wide network of free trade agreements continuing to draw multinational companies looking to strengthen their regional presence.

As businesses expand in Vietnam, financial management becomes more complex. Businesses need to manage multiple entities, make cross-border payments, oversee foreign exchange exposure and comply with local regulatory requirements. These can create operational challenges for finance teams.

As a result, foreign investors are looking for banking partners that can help simplify operations, improve visibility over cash flow, manage risks and navigate the local business environment with confidence.

To help address these evolving needs, Techcombank has developed a dedicated banking proposition for foreign-invested enterprises, combining cost optimisation, treasury management solutions and tailored-advisory support.

As international supply chains become more interconnected, transaction costs can represent a significant operational expense for companies managing high volumes of trade and cross-border payments.

Techcombank's exclusive banking package for foreign-invested enterprises streamline businesses’day-to-day banking activities while reducing cost of international operations. Eligible enterprises can save up to $40,000 through a comprehensive range of fee waivers covering trade finance and payment services.

The package includes:

Free issuance fees on import and export Letters of Credit, supporting international procurement and trade activities.

Waivers on Documentary Collection services, including Documents against Acceptance (and Documents against Payment transactions, simplifying trade finance processes.

Zero fees on international remittances, enabling more efficient cross-border payments.

By reducing banking costs and simplifying transaction processes, businesses can allocate more resources towards investment, expansion and business development. In addition, businesses can receive rewards of up to $2,500 by deepening engagement across foreign exchange transactions, current account balances, domestic payments and selected investment products.

Photo courtesy of Techcombank

As businesses grow, treasury teams need greater visibility and control over cash flows across entities and markets.

Techcombank's corporate banking platform enables businesses to manage multiple subsidiaries through a single digital interface while maintaining approval processes that meet internal governance requirements.

To support businesses’ day-to-day operations, Techcombank guarantees that online foreign exchange transactions and international remittances are processed within two hours. This helps businesses make payments more efficiently and meet time-sensitive settlement requirements.

For businesses exposed to currency fluctuations, Techcombank provides foreign exchange hedging solutions to manage risk. The bank also offers liquidity optimisation solutions, including Bao Loc Certificates of Deposit and multi-currency term deposits, enabling businesses to optimise liquidity while maintaining flexibility.

Beyond banking services, many foreign investors value guidance in navigating Vietnam's evolving regulatory and banking environment.

Areas such as investment capital accounts, foreign exchange regulations and cross-border transaction often require both international treasury expertise and deep local market knowledge.

Techcombank supports clients throughout their investment journey, from market entry and account setup to ongoing treasury operations and business expansion. Dedicated multilingual relationship managers work closely with clients to help ensure compliance, improve operational efficiency and deliver tailored solutions to support business growth.

"As foreign investment into Vietnam continues to grow, companies increasingly expect faster, simpler and more efficient banking support for their day-to-day operations," said Huong Ngo, head of economic sector, corporate and institutional banking group at Techcombank.

"At Techcombank, we combine deep local market knowledge with tailored financial solutions and digital banking capabilities to help businesses establish operations, manage growth and capture opportunities in Vietnam with confidence."

As companies continue to invest and expand in Vietnam, efficient banking support will remain an important part of long-term success. Techcombank is committed to helping foreign-invested enterprises manage their operations more effectively and capture opportunities in one of Asia's fastest-growing markets.

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