Vietnamese tourists gain easier access to Dubai

Since July, UAE immigration authorities have extended their pre-approved new visit entry permit (14 Days) for Emirates customers travelling to Dubai (UAE) for six more nationalities. The new initiative is available to eligible passport holders from South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Kenya and Vietnam travelling to the UAE on Emirates with a confirmed onward or return ticket, further enhancing ease of access for short-term visitors and reinforcing the country’s position as a global tourism and business hub.

VFS Global, the official visa service provider for Emirates Airline passengers since 2002, will facilitate a streamlined and seamless visa application journey through its Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) platform. Eligible travellers can apply through a user-friendly online portal, ensuring an efficient and convenient experience.

Jiten Vyas, chief commercial officer at VFS Global said, “This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing the travel experience for visitors to the UAE. By leveraging our long-standing partnership with Emirates and our digital capabilities, we are enabling a faster, more seamless visa application process that supports the UAE’s vision of being one of the most accessible and attractive destinations globally.”

To qualify, applicants must meet specific travel criteria, including a stay in the UAE of more than 48 hours and up to a maximum of 14 days. The intended date of entry must also fall within 30 days from the date of application. The permit is exclusively available to passengers travelling on Emirates, reinforcing the airline’s role in supporting smooth international travel into the UAE.

Applicants must additionally hold a valid residence permit from select countries, with a minimum validity of six months. These include Australia, Canada, European Union member states, Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. US applicants must hold a valid permanent residency (Green Card); student visas are not eligible under this scheme.

These residency visa criteria apply to nationals of South Africa, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Kenya and Vietnam.

This new permit underscores the UAE’s continued commitment to simplifying entry procedures, improving customer experience, and facilitating secure and efficient travel. By collaborating with Emirates Airline and VFS Global, the UAE is making it easier than ever for eligible travellers to visit for short stays, whether for tourism, business, or transit.

VFS Global has maintained a longstanding partnership with Emirates Airline for over 24 years, during which it has processed more than three million UAE visa applications. Through DVPC, VFS Global currently operates 27 Visa Application Centres across 15 countries and offers online visa services to travellers from over 180 nations. The partnership has consistently supported Dubai’s tourism growth through proactive promotional campaigns and customer-centric initiatives.

Headquartered in Zurich and Dubai, VFS Global manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, increasing productivity and enabling them to focus entirely on the critical task of assessment.

With a responsible approach to technology development, adoption and integration, the company prioritises ethical practices and sustainability while serving as the trusted partner to 71 client governments. Operating over 4,100 application centres in 168 countries, VFS Global has efficiently processed more than 552 million transactions since 2001.

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