Ninh Binh province steps up mission to acquire UNESCO landscape nomination

Ninh Binh People's Committee hosted the conference to review the outstanding universal value of the proposed Delacour's Langur biocultural landscape, discussing the roadmap for preparing its nomination dossier for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The symposium marked the initial stage of the scientific assessment process underpinning the preparation of the nomination dossier.

Tran Song Tung, Permanent Vice Chairman of Ninh Binh People's Committee

Tran Song Tung, Permanent Vice Chairman of Ninh Binh People's Committee, described the event as an important scientific forum to exchange knowledge, share experience, and further clarify the proposed site's value. He said the discussions would contribute to preparing a World Heritage nomination dossier grounded in rigorous scientific research and practical evidence, while meeting UNESCO's standards and requirements.

He noted that the area is home to the world's largest remaining population of Delacour's langur, one of the rarest endemic primates on Earth and a species of global significance for biodiversity conservation.

“Together with its interconnected karst ecosystem and layers of cultural and archaeological deposits accumulated over tens of thousands of years, the Van Long-Kim Bang-Tam Chuc area vividly illustrates the long history of coexistence, adaptation and harmonious development between humans and nature,” Tung said.

According to Tung, it is precisely this unique combination of natural, biodiversity, and cultural values that gives the proposed heritage landscape its distinctive character while offering strong potential for further research to fully identify its outstanding universal value, providing the scientific foundation for preparing a nomination dossier in accordance with UNESCO's criteria and requirements.

However, Tung stressed that compiling a nomination dossier is a complex scientific undertaking requiring objectivity, methodological rigour, and strict compliance with international standards.

“Every scientific argument, every research finding, and every assessment of the sanctuary’s outstanding universal value, integrity, and management model plays a decisive role in determining the quality of the nomination dossier," he said.

Participants at the event heard a series of presentations by Vietnamese and international experts examining the biological, geological, archaeological, and cultural values of the sanctuary, while also discussing the scope, direction, and roadmap for preparing the nomination.

Among the keynote presenters were Tilman Jaeger, a UNESCO expert from Germany, and renowned primate conservation specialist Tilo Nadler, among others.

“Heritage is an invaluable legacy bestowed upon us by nature and history. Conserving heritage is not only a responsibility to the past, but also an obligation to future generations,” Tung said. “We are confident that, through the expertise, dedication, and sense of responsibility of scientists and specialists, together with close cooperation among central government agencies, international organisations, and local authorities, today's event will render practical outcomes.”

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