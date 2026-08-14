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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IBM partners with OpenAI to accelerate enterprise artificial intelligence deployment

August 14, 2026 | 15:59
(0) user say
Technology corporation IBM partnered with OpenAI on 13 August 2026 to deploy artificial intelligence models across core enterprise operations while strengthening corporate cybersecurity and operational resilience.

ARMONK, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to help enterprises deliver business outcomes by deploying AI at scale across core business operations and complex workflows, while strengthening cyber defense and resilience through programs like OpenAI Daybreak. The partnership includes joint-go-to market initiatives and creating industry-specific solutions for financial services, government, telecommunications, and retail, as well as key enterprise domains such as finance, procurement, customer operations, and HR.

The partnership embeds OpenAI frontier models like GPT-5.6 and products like Codex and ChatGPT Work into IBM Consulting Advantage, IBM's AI platform for delivering consulting services to clients, combining AI agents, industry assets, and cybersecurity capabilities to help organizations securely deploy AI at scale, drive business outcomes, and create new commercial models.

IBM will bring forward-deployed units of highly specialized engineers and consultants trained through the OpenAI Partner Network to work directly with clients to accelerate AI implementation across complex business workflows and highly regulated environments. IBM will also launch a dedicated OpenAI Practice, with thousands of consultants and engineers obtaining expert-level certifications under the OpenAI Partner Network.

Together, IBM and OpenAI aim to help organizations tackle one of the biggest barriers to scaling AI – turning decades of fragmented processes, legacy systems, and operational complexity into AI-driven operations that can be deployed even more safely and securely.

The partnership will focus on three key areas:

  • Transforming legacy operations into AI-ready workflows
    IBM will embed OpenAI frontier models like GPT-5.6 and products like Codex and ChatGPT Work into IBM Consulting Advantage, to help organizations integrate AI into daily processes with business context and redesign workflows across finance, procurement, customer operations, and HR. The capabilities within IBM Consulting Advantage can analyze operating procedures and workflows to identify inefficiencies and help teams automate and streamline work using AI.
  • Application modernization and product development
    The companies plan to help clients modernize legacy applications and accelerate software development by bringing together OpenAI Codex and ChatGPT Work with IBM's industry, technology and domain expertise, including integration with IBM Consulting Advantage. The collaboration is designed to help organizations simplify engineering processes and speed the delivery of new digital products and services.
  • Cybersecurity and AI risk management
    IBM and OpenAI will expand their collaboration on cybersecurity following IBM's participation in the OpenAI Daybreak Cyber Partner Program by combining OpenAI frontier AI capabilities with IBM Autonomous Security — a multi-agent-powered service designed to deliver coordinated decision-making, response, and intelligence at machine speed. As AI-powered attacks grow more sophisticated, the partnership will help clients manage both cyber and AI model risk, including application-layer vulnerabilities, governance gaps, and operational risks that limits AI adoption.

"While enterprises are rapidly investing in AI, they are looking for practical ways to apply it across their core operations to deliver measurable business outcomes and create new commercial models," said Andy Baldwin, Global Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting. "The challenge is not access to AI technologies — it's integrating AI securely and at scale into complex enterprise environments and workflows. By embedding OpenAI's technology with IBM Consulting's AI assets, industry solutions, and cybersecurity capabilities, we can help clients accelerate secure, AI deployments at scale."

"The organizations pulling ahead with AI are the ones turning it into a trusted part of how their business operates," said Denise Dresser, Chief Revenue Officer at OpenAI. "IBM Consulting and OpenAI are helping organizations make that shift, combining deep transformation expertise to deploy AI that is secure, operational, and aligned with real business priorities."

As part of the collaboration, IBM will join OpenAI's Elite partner tier, reflecting the companies' shared focus on delivering secure, enterprise-ready AI at scale.

Statements regarding IBM's and OpenAI's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.

By PR Newswire

IBM

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TagTag:
IBM OpenAI Artificial intelligence deployment Enterprise operations

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