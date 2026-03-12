Vietnam welcomes over 2.2 million international visitors in February

Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the country recorded 2,228,372 international arrivals in February, down 9.2 per cent compared to January but up 17.7 per cent against the same period last year.

In the first two months of 2026, Vietnam welcomed 4,682,096 foreign visitors, an 18.1 per cent increase on-year.

South Korea remained Vietnam’s largest source market in February with 481,589 visitors, followed by China with 463,147 arrivals. Other key markets included Russia (121,493), Taiwan (119,112), the US (105,981), India (70,856), Japan (67,047), Malaysia (57,578), Cambodia (54,205), Australia (45,121), and the UK (43,868).

Several markets saw strong growth compared to January, including Denmark (up 40 per cent), Laos (39 per cent), Belgium (30 per cent), Norway (24 per cent), the Czech Republic (22 per cent), Germany (18 per cent), Taiwan (18 per cent), and Canada (17 per cent).

However, visitor numbers from some markets declined over the same period, notably Cambodia (down 76 per cent), New Zealand (43 per cent), Australia (40 per cent), Italy (32 per cent), Indonesia (32 per cent), Singapore (22 per cent), Japan (20 per cent), and India (19 per cent).

Meanwhile, domestic tourism remained robust. The tourism authority estimated 18.5 million domestic trips in February, including around 6.5 million overnight stays.

In the first two months of 2026, domestic travel reached 26.5 million trips, with total tourism revenue estimated at $7.1 billion.

