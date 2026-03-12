Corporate

Vietnam welcomes over 2.2 million international visitors in February

March 12, 2026 | 11:39
(0) user say
Vietnam received more than 2.2 million international visitors in February, bringing the total for the first two months of the year to 4.68 million, up 18.1 per cent on-year.
Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn
Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the country recorded 2,228,372 international arrivals in February, down 9.2 per cent compared to January but up 17.7 per cent against the same period last year.

In the first two months of 2026, Vietnam welcomed 4,682,096 foreign visitors, an 18.1 per cent increase on-year.

South Korea remained Vietnam’s largest source market in February with 481,589 visitors, followed by China with 463,147 arrivals. Other key markets included Russia (121,493), Taiwan (119,112), the US (105,981), India (70,856), Japan (67,047), Malaysia (57,578), Cambodia (54,205), Australia (45,121), and the UK (43,868).

Several markets saw strong growth compared to January, including Denmark (up 40 per cent), Laos (39 per cent), Belgium (30 per cent), Norway (24 per cent), the Czech Republic (22 per cent), Germany (18 per cent), Taiwan (18 per cent), and Canada (17 per cent).

However, visitor numbers from some markets declined over the same period, notably Cambodia (down 76 per cent), New Zealand (43 per cent), Australia (40 per cent), Italy (32 per cent), Indonesia (32 per cent), Singapore (22 per cent), Japan (20 per cent), and India (19 per cent).

Meanwhile, domestic tourism remained robust. The tourism authority estimated 18.5 million domestic trips in February, including around 6.5 million overnight stays.

In the first two months of 2026, domestic travel reached 26.5 million trips, with total tourism revenue estimated at $7.1 billion.

International visitors to Vietnam decreased in April International visitors to Vietnam decreased in April

Vietnam welcomed approximately 1.65 million international visitors in April, representing a 19.5 per cent decrease from March.
Vietnam welcomes over 12 million international visitors in seven months Vietnam welcomes over 12 million international visitors in seven months

Vietnam recorded a historic influx of international tourists in the first seven months of 2025, welcoming more than 12.2 million foreign arrivals, up nearly 23 per cent on-year, according to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).
VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends VIFA ASEAN 2025 showcases regional furniture trends

VIFA ASEAN 2025 brings together Southeast Asia’s leading furniture and handicraft makers, showcasing the region’s creativity and craftsmanship.
International arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in October International arrivals to Vietnam hit record high in October

Vietnam welcomed 1.73 million international visitors in October, the highest figure ever recorded for this month and an increase of nearly 14 per cent against September, according to data released by the General Statistics Office (GSO) on November 6.
Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors Halong Cruise Port welcomes over 3,100 international visitors

Quang Ninh has welcomed a surge of international cruise arrivals, highlighting the province’s growing appeal as a heritage and tourism destination.
Vietnam welcomes record wave of international visitors Vietnam welcomes record wave of international visitors

Vietnam’s tourism sector is booming – international arrivals have topped pre-pandemic levels, together with rising demand from North America.

By Thai An

