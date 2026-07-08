Vietnam reshaping Southeast Asia's tourist map

Photo: baodautu.vn

According Agoda on July 8, Vietnam has recorded close to a 50 per cent on-year rise in international accommodation searches in 2025. The data points to a destination that has moved decisively up tourist shortlists, likely fuelled by a combination of policy reform, improved air access, and infrastructure investment that is reshaping how the world thinks about Vietnam as a place to visit.

Vietnam's tourism growth reflects investment across multiple fronts. The government has extended its visa waiver list, raised permitted stays to 45 days for travellers from many markets, and introduced a 90-day multiple-entry e-visa. Airport upgrades and accommodation development in secondary cities including Danang, Sa Pa, and Phu Quoc have broadened the destination's geographic reach.

National and foreign carriers have also launched or revived more than a dozen international routes to key markets like India, North Asia, and Europe. The cumulative effect is captured in UN Tourism data cited in Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, which recorded Vietnam as achieving the world's fastest tourism growth rate in the first half of 2025.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, Vietnam welcomed nearly 12.3 million international visitors in the first half of 2026, up 14.9 per cent on-year, reaching almost half of its full-year target of 25 million arrivals. Vietnam aims to draw in 25 million international visitors and 150 million domestic travellers this year, generating total tourism revenue of approximately $43.3 billion.

Furthermore, the mix of origin markets searching for Vietnam on Agoda's platform tells a story of widening reach. South Korea holds the top spot as Vietnam's primary source market, with inbound accommodation searches up 28 per cent in 2025. Regional markets are growing faster: the Philippines recorded a 129 per cent rise in searches, moving from tenth to sixth in Agoda's source market rankings for Vietnam, while India climbed 112 per cent and Malaysia rose 68 per cent.

Long-haul interest from Europe is also expanding, aided by Vietnam's extended visa waiver programme. France posted a 217 per cent increase in inbound searches and Germany a 120 per cent increase. The US has consistently placed in Vietnam's top 10 origin markets by search volume on Agoda. While markets in North Asia and ASEAN remain the primary volume drivers, South Asia and Europe are adding meaningful new interest from markets that were only lightly represented in prior years.

Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc remain Vietnam's top five destinations on Agoda's platform, and each posted on-year accommodation search growth. Danang recorded a 25 per cent increase, Ho Chi Minh City 26 per cent, and Hanoi 23 per cent. Phu Quoc stood out with a 49 per cent climb, pointing to growing traveller interest in Vietnam's island and resort offerings beyond the two main gateway cities.

This pattern aligns with Sapa's recognition as Asia's fastest-growing destination on Agoda's platform, and insights from Agoda's 2026 Travel Outlook Report, suggesting that tourist curiosity about Vietnam is extending well into its secondary cities and nature-focused regions.

The survey also offers a window into what draws tourists to destinations like Vietnam. While 62 per cent of respondents say relaxation is their primary motivation for travel, 31 per cent cite culinary experiences and 25 per cent cite cultural exploration. Vietnam's mix of street food culture, historic cities, and nature-based attractions maps well to both groups.

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