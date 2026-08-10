CAAV signs deal with Turkey to strengthen aviation cooperation

Following the signing of the MoU on August 6, Uong Viet Dung, director general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), said, "The 2015 air transport agreement between the governments of Vietnam and Turkey has created an important legal foundation for the development of air services between our two countries. This has contributed to the promotion of trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges."

The Turkish Civil Aviation Authority also expressed appreciation for the growing cooperation between the two countries, noting that Vietnam's strategic position in Southeast Asia gives it strong potential to become a regional passenger and cargo hub. Relations between Vietnam and Turkey are deepening, with a number of cooperation projects already signed and under way. Both sides agreed to continue expanding cooperation into other areas.

Photo: caa.gov.vn

Turkish Airlines operates direct flights connecting Istanbul with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, making Turkey one of the important gateways connecting Vietnam with Europe, the Middle East, and many other regions of the world. In 2025, the airline operated more than 1,100 flights, transporting over 439,000 passengers and 31,600 tonnes of cargo.

In the first six months of 2026, Turkish Airlines continued to record impressive growth with a 37.6 per cent increase in flights, a 27.6 per cent increase in passenger volume, and a 93.9 per cent increase in cargo volume compared to the same period last year.

"Turkish Airlines and Vietnam Airlines have played a key role in strengthening air connectivity between our two countries, promoting cultural exchange, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties," said Dung.

Photo: caa.gov.vn

Both sides agreed to enhance passenger and cargo transportation between the two countries. The MoU includes unrestricted passenger transport rights, increased cargo capacity to meet growing market demand, and a commitment to expanding aviation cooperation into human resource training, aircraft maintenance, ground services, airport operations, and other areas of mutual interest.

They expressed confidence that effective implementation will create new momentum for the aviation market, improve connectivity, promote trade and tourism, and open up new cooperation opportunities between airlines and businesses of the two countries.

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