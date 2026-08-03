Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

August 03, 2026 | 23:13
(0) user say
Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet continues to expand, with the country now operating 251 registered aircraft.
Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

As of July 15, the fleet had increased by 24 aircraft compared with a year earlier, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). Vietjet operates the country's largest fleet with 107 aircraft, including 83 Airbus A321s, 16 Airbus A320s, and eight Airbus A330s serving medium- and long-haul routes.

Vietnam Airlines ranks second with 94 aircraft, including 59 Airbus A321s, 17 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, 14 Airbus A350s, and four Airbus A320s. The national carrier remains the only airline in Vietnam operating both the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A350 wide-body fleets.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways currently operates 14 aircraft, consisting of 11 Airbus A321s and three Airbus A320s. Pacific Airlines has a fleet of three Airbus A321s, while Bamboo Airways operates two aircraft, one Airbus A320 and one Airbus A321. Vietravel Airlines currently has five Airbus A321s.

Notably, Sun PhuQuoc Airways has been the fastest-growing airline in Vietnam since the beginning of 2026, taking delivery of new aircraft at a time when the global aviation industry continues to face a shortage of commercial jets. By the end of July, the airline's fleet had expanded to 16 aircraft. It plans to increase the number to 26 aircraft by the end of August and 32 aircraft by the end of 2026. The carrier is also expected to receive its first wide-body aircraft in September, most likely an Airbus A330 or Boeing 787-9, providing the foundation for expanding its international route network.

The continued fleet expansion by Vietnamese airlines has significantly increased operational capacity to meet rising demand for both passenger and cargo transport.

According to the CAAV, passenger throughput at Vietnam's airports reached 11.5 million in July 2026, up 0.5 per cent on-year and 3.5 per cent higher than in June. International passenger traffic totalled 3.8 million, up 2 per cent from the previous month, while domestic passenger numbers reached 7.7 million, an increase of 4.2 per cent.

Vietnamese airlines carried 5.5 million passengers during the month, up 1.2 per cent compared with July 2025 and 3.6 per cent higher than in June. Of the total, international services carried 1.6 million passengers, while domestic routes transported 3.8 million passengers, representing on-month increases of 2 and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

Cargo throughput at Vietnamese airports reached 162,100 tonnes in July, up 3.3 per cent on-year and 2 per cent from the previous month. Vietnamese airlines transported 39,300 tonnes of cargo during the month, down 1.6 per cent from a year earlier but still 2 per cent higher than in June. International cargo handled by Vietnamese carriers totalled 21,700 tonnes, while domestic cargo reached 17,600 tonnes, marking on-month increases of 1.8 and 2.2 per cent, respectively.

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

Vietnam Airlines has received a Preliminary Commitment from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) for financing support of more than $2.9 billion, advancing funding arrangements for its planned acquisition of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.
Hanoi region to get second airport under revised aviation plan Hanoi region to get second airport under revised aviation plan

The government has formally incorporated a second international airport for the Hanoi region into Vietnam's national aviation master plan, while introducing dedicated air logistics and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) hubs to support long-term aviation-led economic growth.
SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations SmartKargo signs partnership with Sun PhuQuoc Airways to digitise cargo operations

US-based SmartKargo, the leading provider of cloud-native air cargo management solutions, on July 21 announced the signing of a strategic agreement with Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
aircraft vietnam airlines VietJet Airbus

Related Contents

Airlines take defensive stance as fuel and FX risks loom

Airlines take defensive stance as fuel and FX risks loom

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

TAT and Vietnam Airlines agree to boost travel links

Vietnam’s aviation authority pushes shift to greener operations

Vietnam’s aviation authority pushes shift to greener operations

Rising fuel costs disrupt flight plans, squeeze airline earnings

Rising fuel costs disrupt flight plans, squeeze airline earnings

Aviation and maritime fee exemptions proposed until end-2026

Aviation and maritime fee exemptions proposed until end-2026

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

Vietnam’s top 100 brands leap 11 per cent in value to $43 billion

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

Vietnam Airlines secures preliminary backing for $2.9 billion aircraft financing package

Vietnam Airlines inaugurates nonstop Hanoi-Amsterdam service as first direct Vietnam-Netherlands route

Vietnam Airlines inaugurates nonstop Hanoi-Amsterdam service as first direct Vietnam-Netherlands route

Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

Vietnam Airlines partners with 2C2P to expand digital payment options

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

Vietjet's cabin crew: ambassadors of hospitality and pioneering spirit

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

Vietjet and Muang Thai Insurance join hands on community development and Vietnam–Thailand friendship

Latest News ⁄ Timeout ⁄ Travel

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

Vietnam's registered FDI jumps 58 per cent in first seven months

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

MoF minister outlines priorities for international integration to support growth

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

Vietnam's commercial aircraft fleet expands to 251 planes

Vietnam’s seven-month trade reaches $659.58 billion as deficit widens

Vietnam’s seven-month trade reaches $659.58 billion as deficit widens

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020