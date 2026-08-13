KCN Vietnam expands industrial footprint with KCN Song Than 3

Representatives from HEPZA, KCN Vietnam, and the contractor at the KCN Song Than 3 groundbreaking. Photo: KCN Vietnam

KCN Vietnam broke ground on a 21.9-hectare project at Song Than 3 Industrial Park on August 11 that will include a mixture of Ready-built Factories (RBF) and Ready-built Hybrid (RBH) facilities.

Developed in line with LEED green building standards, the project is designed to support manufacturers seeking faster market entry, greater operational flexibility and more sustainable production environments.

Upon completion, KCN Song Than 3 will add more than 130,000 square metres of premium industrial space to the market.

Situated in what was formerly Binh Duong province, now administratively part of Ho Chi Minh City, the ready-built project is located within one of Vietnam's most established manufacturing and logistics clusters. Its strategic location is expected to enable manufacturers to streamline operations, improve supply chain efficiency, and strengthen their competitiveness while benefiting from seamless access to domestic and international trade networks.

In line with Vietnam's policy direction under Politburo Resolution No.10-NQ/TW, the country is shifting its focus from attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) by volume to prioritising higher-quality investment, particularly in high-value manufacturing, sustainable industries and stronger linkages with domestic enterprises.

As investment priorities evolve, demand for industrial real estate is extending beyond location alone, with manufacturers increasingly seeking developments that offer faster speed to operation, strong connectivity to production and logistics ecosystems, and internationally recognised sustainability standards.

This trend is particularly evident in Ho Chi Minh City, which attracted more than $6.8 billion in FDI during the first half, including over $2.6 billion invested in export processing zones and industrial parks.

Against this backdrop, KCN Vietnam is expanding its Southern portfolio with the KCN Song Than 3 development to help address growing demand for high-quality industrial infrastructure.

The project's mix of RBF and RBH products provides manufacturers with flexible space solutions tailored to different operational requirements and future expansion plans. The ready-built model enables occupiers to accelerate operational setup, commence operations more quickly and scale production efficiently as business needs evolve.

KCN Song Than 3 reflects KCN Vietnam's commitment to delivering industrial facilities that combine operational efficiency, energy performance and environmental responsibility, qualities that are becoming increasingly important for multinational manufacturers when selecting investment locations.

Hardy Diec, COO of KCN Vietnam Group, said that as Vietnam competes for higher-quality foreign investment, industrial infrastructure is becoming a critical differentiator.

"Manufacturers today are making decisions based on more than rental costs alone. They increasingly prioritise strategic locations, speed to operation, operational flexibility, sustainability, and long-term business efficiency," Diec said.

KCN Song Than 3 reflects the company's strategy to expand across key manufacturing hubs, he added.

"In the southern region, following our developments in Dong Nai and Tay Ninh, this project marks our entry into Ho Chi Minh City and reinforces our commitment to delivering industrial facilities that help manufacturers grow while supporting Vietnam's next phase of industrial development," Diec said.

KCN Song Than 3 forms part of KCN Vietnam's broader strategy to expand its industrial platform across Vietnam's key manufacturing hubs, strengthening its ability to support manufacturers as production continues to diversify and global supply chains evolve.

Computer-generated image of KCN Song Than 3. Photo: KCN Vietnam

Over the second half of 2026 and early 2027, KCN Vietnam expects to complete additional developments at Ho Nai (Dong Nai), An Phat and Phuc Dien (Haiphong), adding more than 300,000 sq.m of high-quality ready-built industrial space to the market.

The continued expansion of KCN Vietnam's portfolio reflects the company's disciplined growth strategy, strong project execution capabilities and long-term commitment to supporting the evolving needs of Vietnamese and international manufacturers.

Established in 2021, KCN Vietnam Group is a professional industrial property developer in Vietnam.

To date, the company's portfolio comprises ten ready-built warehouse and factory projects strategically located across industrial zones in northern and southern Vietnam, including DEEP C, Phuc Dien, and An Phat in Haiphong; Thuan Thanh 3B and Tan Hung in Bac Ninh; Ho Nai in Dong Nai; Phu An Thanh in Tay Ninh; and Song Than 3 in Ho Chi Minh City, with a total land bank exceeding 300 hectares.

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