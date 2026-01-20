Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities achieved a double win at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Vietnam 2025, receiving the Inspirational Brand Award and the Corporate Excellence Award, recognising its business performance, governance, and organisational excellence.

Kafi Securities was honoured with two prestigious awards at APEA 2025

The awards reflect the results of a comprehensive restructuring launched three years ago, as Kafi set out to build a smart, transparent investment platform and support sustainable wealth creation for Vietnamese investors. The company has since revamped its business model, accelerated digital transformation, strengthened service quality, and made customer experience a central pillar of its operations.

In the first nine months of 2025, Kafi recorded total assets of $960 million, placing it among the Top 10 securities companies in Vietnam by asset size, while revenue surged more than 200 per cent to $64 million and pretax profit climbed 190 per cent to $14.4 million, alongside the addition of more than 180,000 new investors.

Trinh Thanh Can, CEO of Kafi Securities

Speaking at the APEA ceremony, Trinh Thanh Can, CEO of Kafi Securities, said the recognition was a source of pride for both the company and Vietnam, reflecting the country’s growing standing in the regional financial landscape.

“We believe that an outstanding enterprise is measured by its ability to adapt, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to the market, alongside strong financial performance,” he said.

Can has outlined three key strategies supporting Kafi’s strong and sustainable growth.

The first is a customer-centric approach. Kafi focuses on listening to investors and designing products tailored to the needs of each segment, including Margin Zero, a zero-interest margin trading solution that lowers barriers for first-time investors, and specialised bond investment products offering stable cash-flow options.

The second pillar is technology innovation and comprehensive digitalisation. Kafi has invested heavily in its digital trading platform and smart investment ecosystem, highlighted by KAI, an AI-powered investment assistant that helps users manage portfolios and optimise performance. New features on the Kafi app are guided by the principle of helping users understand, control, and grow their assets more easily each day.

The third strategy centres on spreading inspiration and strengthening confidence in Vietnamese enterprises. The APEA 2025 awards reflect Kafi’s progress and support its ambition to become a transparent, internationally standard financial group. The company plans to list on the unlisted public company market, with a roadmap towards an initial public offering on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange later this year, as part of its broader regional integration strategy.

