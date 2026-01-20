Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

January 20, 2026 | 15:44
(0) user say
Kafi Securities capped a strong 2025 with two major Asia-Pacific honours, underscoring the impact of its restructuring strategy and management-led transformation.

Kafi Securities achieved a double win at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) Vietnam 2025, receiving the Inspirational Brand Award and the Corporate Excellence Award, recognising its business performance, governance, and organisational excellence.

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025
Kafi Securities was honoured with two prestigious awards at APEA 2025

The awards reflect the results of a comprehensive restructuring launched three years ago, as Kafi set out to build a smart, transparent investment platform and support sustainable wealth creation for Vietnamese investors. The company has since revamped its business model, accelerated digital transformation, strengthened service quality, and made customer experience a central pillar of its operations.

In the first nine months of 2025, Kafi recorded total assets of $960 million, placing it among the Top 10 securities companies in Vietnam by asset size, while revenue surged more than 200 per cent to $64 million and pretax profit climbed 190 per cent to $14.4 million, alongside the addition of more than 180,000 new investors.

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025
Trinh Thanh Can, CEO of Kafi Securities

Speaking at the APEA ceremony, Trinh Thanh Can, CEO of Kafi Securities, said the recognition was a source of pride for both the company and Vietnam, reflecting the country’s growing standing in the regional financial landscape.

“We believe that an outstanding enterprise is measured by its ability to adapt, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to the market, alongside strong financial performance,” he said.

Can has outlined three key strategies supporting Kafi’s strong and sustainable growth.

The first is a customer-centric approach. Kafi focuses on listening to investors and designing products tailored to the needs of each segment, including Margin Zero, a zero-interest margin trading solution that lowers barriers for first-time investors, and specialised bond investment products offering stable cash-flow options.

The second pillar is technology innovation and comprehensive digitalisation. Kafi has invested heavily in its digital trading platform and smart investment ecosystem, highlighted by KAI, an AI-powered investment assistant that helps users manage portfolios and optimise performance. New features on the Kafi app are guided by the principle of helping users understand, control, and grow their assets more easily each day.

The third strategy centres on spreading inspiration and strengthening confidence in Vietnamese enterprises. The APEA 2025 awards reflect Kafi’s progress and support its ambition to become a transparent, internationally standard financial group. The company plans to list on the unlisted public company market, with a roadmap towards an initial public offering on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange later this year, as part of its broader regional integration strategy.

Kafi Securities named “Fast Enterprise” at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Kafi Securities named “Fast Enterprise” at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Kafi Securities was honoured to have been named "Fast Enterprise Award" at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 3.
APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

DKT International’s contraceptive brand newChoice has been recognised for its contributions to women’s health and community wellbeing in Vietnam.
PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025 PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025

PVT Logistics has been recognised with the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025, honouring its outstanding growth, innovation, and operational excellence in the maritime transport and logistics sector.

By Huyen Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Corporate Excellence Award Inspirational Brand Award Vietnam Enterprise Awards digital transformation customer experience Financial Partner Kafi Securities APEA

Related Contents

Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

Sun Group named Inspirational Brand at 2025 APEAs

Nature Foods sweeps twin food-tech trophies

Nature Foods sweeps twin food-tech trophies

AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave

Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

BIM and ISO 19650 seen as key to improving project efficiency

BIM and ISO 19650 seen as key to improving project efficiency

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

VIB puts customer experience at centre of long-term growth

VIB puts customer experience at centre of long-term growth

ONE and MTI launch AI-focused shipping venture

ONE and MTI launch AI-focused shipping venture

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Biz Link

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020