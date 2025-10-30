Corporate

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

October 30, 2025 | 09:56
DKT International’s contraceptive brand newChoice has been recognised for its contributions to women’s health and community wellbeing in Vietnam.

At the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEAs) 2025 – Vietnam Chapter, held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 9, newChoice received the Inspirational Brand Award. The honour celebrates the brand’s efforts to promote reproductive health awareness, social responsibility, and sustainable growth.

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

Since 1993, newChoice has contributed to improving access to modern, safe, and appropriate reproductive health solutions for women in Vietnam.

For more than 30 years, the brand has supported women in making responsible and informed decisions about their reproductive health, with confidence and independence.

As one of the flagship brands of DKT International, a global non-profit organisation founded in Washington D.C. in 1989, newChoice reflects DKT International’s mission to increase access to affordable and high-quality family planning options.

Through DKT International’s ‘one-stop shop’ model, which integrates a full range of modern contraceptive and reproductive health solutions, DKT International works with partners and healthcare providers to expand access and education nationwide.

Within this framework, newChoice focuses on empowering women through knowledge, confidence, and informed choice. Today, newChoice is recognised as one of Vietnam’s most trusted brands in family planning, accompanying women on their journey toward better health and confidence.

“Business is just the vehicle through which DKT International ensures sustainable access to an availability of high quality, safe, effective, and affordable contraceptive solutions. DKT International really cares about health impact, the number of boys, girls, men, and women and ultimately couples we serve, so they can make the best possible decision about if, when, and how many children they wish to have. newChoice focuses on building confidence, equality, and freedom of choice for women with a range of options for every need,” said Rodrigo Portugues, regional director of DKT Mekong.

“We believe every woman deserves the right to plan her life – and contraceptives play an important role in that,” he noted.

APEAs honour newChoice for its contribution to women’s wellbeing

The brand has trained over 5,600 healthcare professionals, including doctors, pharmacists, and midwives, while partnering with professional associations to ensure best practices in contraceptive care.

Through digital initiatives, newChoice reaches young women by partnering with universities, pharmacies, and healthcare providers to encourage open, science-based discussions about safe sex and contraception.

newChoice will continue to diversify its range of modern reproductive healthcare options while applying AI in communication and health education initiatives to provide the public with useful, accurate, and appropriate information.

The brand is already present in Cambodia and Laos, and is now expanding its operations to further enhance access to reproductive healthcare solutions and build a more comprehensive and inclusive ecosystem across Southeast Asia.

DKT International is one of the world’s leading organisations in social marketing for reproductive health. Operating in over 100 countries, DKT International provides affordable, high-quality contraceptives and family planning solutions to millions of people each year.

In Vietnam, DKT International is known for its well-established brands such as newChoice, OK, Fiesta, and Choice, all sharing the mission to build a healthier, more equitable society through education and access.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA), organised by regional non-governmental organisation Enterprise Asia, honours outstanding organisations and leaders across Asia who demonstrate excellence in leadership, innovation, and sustainable development.

Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Vietnam's most visionary leaders and trailblazing enterprises took centre stage at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Vietnam, held on October 9 at the GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.
Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards

Amanoi, an Aman resort nestled within the pristine landscapes of Nui Chua National Park overlooking Vinh Hy Bay, has been awarded the highest distinction of Three Michelin Keys.
Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025 Parental trust: the driving force behind Finest Future’s recognition at APEA 2025

In today's competitive education landscape, where parents face a growing array of study-abroad options for their children, trust has become the defining currency of success. For Finest Future, a Vietnamese–Finnish education enterprise, that trust has again translated into international recognition.

By Hiuyen Thuy

TagTag:
Contraceptive brand Reproductive health solutions Inspirational Brand Award Community outreach programmes Contraceptive care empowering women newChoice APEA 2025 DKT International

