HAESL Partners HCLTech for Digital Transformation

HONG KONG and NOIDA, India, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced that it has been selected by Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited (HAESL) to transform its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations. HCLTech will deploy its iMRO/4 asset management solution, integrated with SAP S/4HANA, as HAESL's Maintenance Execution System (MES) in Hong Kong.

This collaboration will streamline HAESL's maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) processes, leading to increased efficiency and scalability. It will also enable real-time data visibility, allowing for faster decision-making, while enhancing resource utilization and ensuring compliance with global standards.

"Our customers depend on transparent progress and consistent quality during every shop visit. By integrating iMRO/4 with SAP S/4HANA, we will enhance end-to-end traceability and provide a single view of the workflow from induction to release. This reduces barriers and improves execution efficiency. Partnering with HCLTech marks a significant step in our transformation, creating a scalable digital foundation that supports operational excellence and long-term growth," said Ravinder Bedi, General Manager of Finance & Administration, overseeing the CFO functions including IT, HAESL.

"Our partnership with HAESL sets a new benchmark for digital excellence in aviation," said Sandeep Sarkar, Senior Vice President, ASEAN, HCLTech. "By combining HCLTech's aviation industry expertise with HAESL's world-class maintenance capabilities, we are transforming its engine MRO operations for real-time visibility and greater efficiency."

HCLTech's iMRO/4 integrates maintenance with enterprise processes like finance and material planning, reducing turnaround times and costs while ensuring compliance. For more information on HCLTech iMRO/4, visit: https://www.hcltech.com/sap-enterprise-asset-management-imro