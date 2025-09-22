Meey Group leads Vietnam’s visionary proptech wave

From a young startup with aspirations to resolve bottlenecks in Vietnam’s real estate market, Meey Group has become a proptech company with a clear global vision and a comprehensive globalisation strategy. The group represents a generation of ambitious and visionary Vietnamese technology entrepreneurs.

The Vietnam Private Sector Forum 2025, held by the Vietnam Young Entrepreneurs Association last week, attracted thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses nationwide. The event gathered government leaders, policymakers, and the business community, creating a constructive platform for policy–business dialogue.

As a pioneering business in innovation, Meey Group leaders participated in the session on sci-tech and innovation. At a high-level dialogue session with the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Meey Group chairman Hoang Mai Chung presented key recommendations on the policies for tech enterprises.

Against the backdrop of the drastic transformation, technology plays a key role in all socioeconomic activities. The government’s policies create unprecedented growth momentum in the long term to help Vietnam take off. In particular, major institutional directions on sci-tech, the private sector, and more position companies like Meey Group at the core of national strategic priorities.

Significant potential

With the aspirations to resolve bottlenecks in the real estate market, after six years of development, Meey Group has developed a digital ecosystem comprising 26 platforms serving different segments of the real estate value chain. From planning information search and verification with Meey Map, objective valuation with Meey Value, and VR experience with Meey 3D to asset management and digital marketing, the ecosystem lays a solid foundation for liquidity, scalability, and significant valuation potential.

“We are building an operating system for the real estate market, with technology as the soul of our development strategy. The system is scalable and ready for expansion in the international markets,” said chairman Chung.

The company’s digital transformation products go beyond solving the lack of transparency in data and fragmentation in transaction processes. On top of that, the company’s tech ecosystem delivers data analytics solutions for state agencies to regulate policies.

The group has attracted the attention of international funds thanks to its steadfast commitment to investing in digital technology, which changes the digital transformation mindset of the entire chain from real estate investors, developers, brokers, financial institutions, and people to regulatory bodies.

On September 9, the government established a tokenised asset pilot programme, which opens up new breakthrough opportunities. A highlight of the programme is legalising tokenisation of real assets, offering a potential solution to the chronic capital shortage faced by small- and medium-sized enterprises in Vietnam, especially tech startups like Meey Group.

Vietnam currently ranks among the world’s top five countries for digital asset adoption, with 17–21 million digital asset holders. Meey Group sees enormous potential in applying blockchain and tokenisation to the real estate sector.

Meey Group’s ecosystem can be a template for other budding startups

A vision for innovation

Nguyen Ly Kieu Anh, chief strategy officer of Meey Group, said, “Vietnam’s future growth comes from three vital elements: institutional reform, widespread technology adoption, and restructuring/diversifying growth investment models that link tradition with innovation. Within this framework, the digital economy will take the lead, with data as a strategic resource, digital platforms as the core infrastructure, AI as the growth engine, and innovation as the constant driver.”

Guided by this vision, Meey Group is laying solid foundations for its next phase of growth through an initial public offering (IPO) and international capital raising. Its strategic cooperation with ARC Group – a global financial advisory firm behind numerous successful IPOs, mergers and acquisitions, and other deals worth tens of billions of US dollars – is a significant step towards this goal.

When working with Meey in the past, international investors expressed intention to invest in homegrown companies, especially startups with attractive opportunities and the potential to redefine industries and profoundly impact socioeconomic life.

At last week’s event, Kieu Anh also presented recommendations on smart governance in an innovative environment. “We propose building a fast-track mechanism for technology businesses, applying a sandbox to test new models, and changing the mindset from prohibition to permission for unprecedented ideas,” Kieu Anh said. “When a startup must devote most of its time and resources to explaining itself to regulatory bodies instead of developing products, it is a major loss for both the company and the country.”

Citing examples from developed financial markets such as Singapore and the United States, Kieu Anh also proposed that the government create conditions for businesses to mobilise community capital in a more responsible and transparent manner and implement a quick approval mechanism for potential projects to create growth momentum and affirm the Vietnamese brand.

With a clear and transparent development strategy and strategic consensus from investors, Meey Group believes it will gradually cement its position and quickly become a leading fintech institution in the real estate sector in Vietnam and the wider region.

Meey Group’s journey from a tech startup to an internationally recognised company can create a ripple effect across Vietnam’s tech ecosystem. If it can achieve a successful IPO in the US in the coming time, it will set a precedent for other Vietnamese tech firms to pursue global ambitions, strengthening the nation’s presence on the global technology map.

Meey Group’s message “Born in Vietnam, Build for the World” is an affirmation that Vietnamese enterprises can both maintain their identity and origin and build solutions with global applications. This is the story the company is writing on the journey to conquer the dream of becoming an international tech unicorn.