$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

An MoU was signed on March 11, between Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) to develop the centre.

The initiative will be developed through a joint venture between AIC, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation, and international investors.

The JV has submitted an application for approval to the city authorities and expects to complete full capital disbursement by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

According to Lam Dinh Thang, director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, as science, technology, and innovation increasingly become key growth drivers, data infrastructure and computing capacity play a fundamental role in supporting the city’s digital economy and digital transformation.

“The project is planned as a high-standard AI data centre with a strong focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability,” Thang said.

In the first phase, it will develop an “AI factory” with a capacity of around 50MW of IT/GPU load, equivalent to 28,000 graphics processing units. The infrastructure is expected to be ready for commercial operation from 2026.

Once operational, the data centre will provide high-performance computing capacity for AI applications, cloud computing, and big data processing for both domestic and international clients. The facility is also expected to meet the growing demand for AI development and deployment among businesses and organisations in Vietnam.

Earlier, on December 27, 2025, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Decision No.3470/QD-UBND to establish a task force to accelerate the development of the AI data centre, with the Department of Science and Technology serving as the standing agency.

The task force is responsible for coordinating with relevant departments and investors to resolve issues related to planning, technical infrastructure, and investment procedures.

City leaders noted that the implementation of a large-scale AI data centre is expected to help foster an innovation ecosystem, attracting more high-tech companies, research and development (R&D) centres, AI firms, and cloud computing providers to invest in Ho Chi Minh City.

