Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

March 12, 2026 | 16:29
(0) user say
Ho Chi Minh City has attracted a large $2.1 billion AI data centre at Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, expected to strengthen high-performance computing infrastructure to support AI applications, cloud computing, and growing demand for big data processing.

An MoU was signed on March 11, between Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and Accelerated Infrastructure Capital (AIC) to develop the centre.

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City
An MoU was signed on March 11, between Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology and AIC

The initiative will be developed through a joint venture between AIC, Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corporation, and international investors.

The JV has submitted an application for approval to the city authorities and expects to complete full capital disbursement by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

According to Lam Dinh Thang, director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology, as science, technology, and innovation increasingly become key growth drivers, data infrastructure and computing capacity play a fundamental role in supporting the city’s digital economy and digital transformation.

“The project is planned as a high-standard AI data centre with a strong focus on energy efficiency and environmental sustainability,” Thang said.

In the first phase, it will develop an “AI factory” with a capacity of around 50MW of IT/GPU load, equivalent to 28,000 graphics processing units. The infrastructure is expected to be ready for commercial operation from 2026.

Once operational, the data centre will provide high-performance computing capacity for AI applications, cloud computing, and big data processing for both domestic and international clients. The facility is also expected to meet the growing demand for AI development and deployment among businesses and organisations in Vietnam.

Earlier, on December 27, 2025, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued Decision No.3470/QD-UBND to establish a task force to accelerate the development of the AI data centre, with the Department of Science and Technology serving as the standing agency.

The task force is responsible for coordinating with relevant departments and investors to resolve issues related to planning, technical infrastructure, and investment procedures.

City leaders noted that the implementation of a large-scale AI data centre is expected to help foster an innovation ecosystem, attracting more high-tech companies, research and development (R&D) centres, AI firms, and cloud computing providers to invest in Ho Chi Minh City.

Backbase launches AI Centre of Excellence in Ho Chi Minh City Backbase launches AI Centre of Excellence in Ho Chi Minh City

On July 31, digital banking software provider Backbase announced the establishment of its first global Centre of Excellence (COE) focused on AI in Ho Chi Minh City.
Nvidia to build two AI centres in Vietnam Nvidia to build two AI centres in Vietnam

The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) and Nvidia Corporation signed an MoU on the establishment of the Vietnam ​​Research and Development Centre (VRDC) and the AI ​​Data Centre, witnessed by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 5.
Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force Ho Chi Minh City backs $2 billion AI data centre with dedicated task force

Ho Chi Minh Cityis stepping up efforts to position itself as a regional AI and data centre hub, pledging strong institutional support for a flagship foreign-invested project worth nearly $2 billion.

By Bich Ngoc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AI centre Ho Chi Minh City data computing

Related Contents

Ho Chi Minh City moves to establish venture capital fund for startups

Ho Chi Minh City moves to establish venture capital fund for startups

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue

AWS continues long-term commitment to digital transformation

AWS continues long-term commitment to digital transformation

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

Unlocking sustainable finance for Vietnamese enterprises

Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections

Digital technology helps enhance transparency, trust in elections

Ho Chi Minh City ensures electricity supply for over 5,000 election sites

Ho Chi Minh City ensures electricity supply for over 5,000 election sites

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Partnership advances climate-smart rice value chains

Partnership advances climate-smart rice value chains

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020