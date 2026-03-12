Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

The plan was shared at a meeting between the leaders of Cooler Master and Bac Ninh province on March 10.

Andy Lin, vice president of Cooler Master said, “Cooler Master Vietnam received investment certificate from Bac Ninh in 2023. The first phase of the project has put into operation since July 2025 with a realised investment capital of $140 million.”

The company is employing nearly 1,300 workers, which is expected to reach 5,000 workers this year. Cooler Master specialises in producing cooling modules for AI servers, intelligent machine learning systems, and precision liquid-cooling equipment for data centres.

“The group plans to invest about $3 billion to implement the upcoming ventures. By 2029, these ventures will create around 40,000 jobs and establish a sustainable supply chain for suppliers and partners,” Lin said.

In addition, the group also intends to invest in a human resource training centre, as well as residential facilities for employees and experts.

Lin called on Bac Ninh authorities to support the company through favourable policies and streamlined legal procedures, including tax and land-lease incentives, worker housing development, and administrative assistance.

Pham Hoang Son, Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee, welcomed the investment plan and pledged to create a favourable condition for the company.

Bac Ninh has long been recognised as Vietnam’s “Billion-Dollar Manufacturing Hub” and a preferred destination for top global technology companies, such as Samsung, Foxconn and Goertek.

