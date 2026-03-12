Corporate

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

March 12, 2026 | 16:36
(0) user say
Cooling module manufacturer Cooler Master plans to increase its investment capital in Vietnam to $3 billion as part of goals to strengthen its global supply chain.
Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

The plan was shared at a meeting between the leaders of Cooler Master and Bac Ninh province on March 10.

Andy Lin, vice president of Cooler Master said, “Cooler Master Vietnam received investment certificate from Bac Ninh in 2023. The first phase of the project has put into operation since July 2025 with a realised investment capital of $140 million.”

The company is employing nearly 1,300 workers, which is expected to reach 5,000 workers this year. Cooler Master specialises in producing cooling modules for AI servers, intelligent machine learning systems, and precision liquid-cooling equipment for data centres.

“The group plans to invest about $3 billion to implement the upcoming ventures. By 2029, these ventures will create around 40,000 jobs and establish a sustainable supply chain for suppliers and partners,” Lin said.

In addition, the group also intends to invest in a human resource training centre, as well as residential facilities for employees and experts.

Lin called on Bac Ninh authorities to support the company through favourable policies and streamlined legal procedures, including tax and land-lease incentives, worker housing development, and administrative assistance.

Pham Hoang Son, Chairman of Bac Ninh People’s Committee, welcomed the investment plan and pledged to create a favourable condition for the company.

Bac Ninh has long been recognised as Vietnam’s “Billion-Dollar Manufacturing Hub” and a preferred destination for top global technology companies, such as Samsung, Foxconn and Goertek.

Cooler Master to lease 11 hectares of land for expansion in Bac Ninh Cooler Master to lease 11 hectares of land for expansion in Bac Ninh

Cooler Master, a Chinese technology corporation, has proposed expanding its factory and constructing additional worker housing, aiming to establish an AI research centre and foster a high-tech industrial ecosystem in the northern province of Bac Ninh.
Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants Meiko strengthens Vietnam operations with new PCB plants

A major Japanese electronics supplier is stepping up its Vietnam footprint, underscoring the country’s growing role in advanced electronics manufacturing tied to global tech supply chains.
Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025 Electronics drive Vietnam’s trade growth as exports hit record in 2025

Vietnam's electronics exports boomed in 2025, bringing in nearly $165 billion, with computers, electronics, and components surpassing the $100 billion mark for the first time to become the main driver of trade growth.

By Thanh Van

TagTag:
Cooler Master Taiwan manufacturing electronics computers Bac Ninh FDI

