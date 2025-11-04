AIA Vietnam wins Corporate Excellence Award at APEA 2025

Organised by Enterprise Asia, one of the region’s leading non-governmental organisations on business innovation and leadership, APEA is a prestigious awards programme recognising pioneering enterprises and industry leaders across Asia.

Le Thanh Nam (right), CFO of AIA Vietnam, representing the company at the awards ceremony

Under this year’s theme "Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises", the awards highlight companie that demonstrate strong adaptability amid rapid technological transformation and economic volatility while maintaining a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and societal impact.

The year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of AIA’s presence in Vietnam. Throughout its 25-year journey, AIA Vietnam has continuously innovated to deliver comprehensive financial protection solutions and dedicated service to more than 1.6 million customers nationwide through a network of nearly 200 offices.

In the first nine months of 2025 alone, AIA Vietnam paid nearly $61.5 million in insurance benefits to more than 160,000 customers, bringing its total payout since its establishment to almost $615.3 million.

As of June 30, AIA Vietnam had recorded a solvency margin of 191 per cent and total assets exceeding $2.75 billion, affirming its strong financial foundation and long-term commitment to customer protection.

Le Thanh Nam, CFO of AIA Vietnam, said, “The Corporate Excellence Award 2025 is a meaningful recognition of AIA Vietnam’s relentless efforts over the past 25 years of accompanying the Vietnamese people. It is not only a source of pride but also a motivation for us to continue innovating, pioneering in technology adoption, and delivering top-notch insurance products and services – helping more Vietnamese live healthier, longer, better lives.”

AIA Vietnam shines in the Corporate Excellence category at APEA 2025

AIA Vietnam is among the pioneers in technology transformation across its operations via the AIA+ digital platform, which enables easy policy management and fast claims submissions, to AIA Digital Health Services, which connects customers with nearly 500 healthcare partners nationwide and provides seamless cashless hospitalisation experiences.

The company is also among the first insurers to apply AI to claims assessment, enhancing both accuracy and processing speed.

Today, all AIA Vietnam’s customers can submit claims digitally via the iClaim feature on AIA+.

Alongside technology, people remain at the heart of AIA Vietnam’s strategy. Through its "Premier Agency 3.0" model, the company is investing in a professional, full-time, and well-trained agency force.

AIA Group has also led the world in MDRT membership number for 11 consecutive years (2015-2025), a testament to the quality and capability of its advisor network.

Beyond financial protection, AIA Vietnam actively promotes healthier living and overall well-being through initiatives such as AIA Vitality – a programme that encourages positive lifestyle changes – and the Song Hanh Y Te Personal Medical Case Management Service, delivered in partnership with Teladoc Health, which provides independent diagnostic review, specialist treatment recommendations, and continuous care coordination for customers diagnosed with critical illnesses.

With a strong financial foundation, comprehensive digital strategy, professional distribution model, and long-standing commitment to community wellbeing, AIA Vietnam continues to advance its vision of becoming a lifetime partner for customers.

