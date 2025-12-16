Corporate

PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025

December 16, 2025 | 18:22
PVT Logistics has been recognised with the Fast Enterprise Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025, honouring its outstanding growth, innovation, and operational excellence in the maritime transport and logistics sector.

The prize affirms PVT Logistics' tireless efforts to modernise its management system, optimise operational efficiency, and expand its shipping and logistics network across regional and international markets.

PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025

As one of the region's most prestigious business recognitions, APEA honours leading enterprises across the Asia-Pacific that demonstrate visionary leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Fong Chan Onn, chairman of APEA, remarked, “Enterprises that thrive in today's dynamic economy are those that embrace innovation, prioritise sustainable development, and place people at the heart of their strategy. PVT Logistics is a remarkable example of this forward-thinking spirit.”

Receiving the Fast Enterprise Award marks a significant milestone for PVT Logistics, reaffirming its position as a trusted and dynamic force in the regional maritime transport and logistics industry, while inspiring the company to reach new heights in its growth journey.

About APEA

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) is a prestigious regional platform recognising entrepreneurial excellence. Organised by Enterprise Asia, APEA aims to unite leading business leaders and organisations that demonstrate sustainable growth, innovation, and responsible leadership across Asia-Pacific.
PVT Logistics sets $3.3 million profit target, eyes move to HSX PVT Logistics sets $3.3 million profit target, eyes move to HSX

PVT Logistics is set to transition from the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HSX) by the end of 2024, aiming to enhance its market visibility and attract further investments, while also planning a capital increase of $9.58 million to fund fleet expansion and improve operational performance.
Shipping firms hesitant to devise 2025 plans amid uncertainties Shipping firms hesitant to devise 2025 plans amid uncertainties

An expected cool-down of marine freight rates alongside other uncertainties have made shipping firms cautious about their business strategies for the year ahead.
PVT Logistics debuts on HSX PVT Logistics debuts on HSX

PVT Logistics listed over 66 million shares on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HSX) on November 19 under the stock code PDV, paving the way for the company to attract new capital.

By Huyen Thuy

Logistics Corporation maritime transport Operational Excellence Innovative Leadership sustainable growth Regional Markets International Networks

