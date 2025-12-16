PVT Logistics honoured with ‘Fast Enterprise Award’ at APEA 2025

The prize affirms PVT Logistics' tireless efforts to modernise its management system, optimise operational efficiency, and expand its shipping and logistics network across regional and international markets.

As one of the region's most prestigious business recognitions, APEA honours leading enterprises across the Asia-Pacific that demonstrate visionary leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Fong Chan Onn, chairman of APEA, remarked, “Enterprises that thrive in today's dynamic economy are those that embrace innovation, prioritise sustainable development, and place people at the heart of their strategy. PVT Logistics is a remarkable example of this forward-thinking spirit.”

Receiving the Fast Enterprise Award marks a significant milestone for PVT Logistics , reaffirming its position as a trusted and dynamic force in the regional maritime transport and logistics industry, while inspiring the company to reach new heights in its growth journey.

About APEA The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) is a prestigious regional platform recognising entrepreneurial excellence. Organised by Enterprise Asia, APEA aims to unite leading business leaders and organisations that demonstrate sustainable growth, innovation, and responsible leadership across Asia-Pacific.

