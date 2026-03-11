AWS continues long-term commitment to digital transformation

Eric Yeo, country general manager of AWS Vietnam, outlined the company direction at a media briefing at its new office in Hanoi on March 4, stating the company’s new GenAI capabilities would benefit the local market.

He said that GenAI was already touching every industry and organisation of every size. Over the past 12 months, he has seen CEOs, C-suite leaders, and chairpersons in Vietnam increasingly asking: how does this create value? The conversation is no longer just about GenAI, and experimenting endlessly, but what GenAI will actually bring to the business.

“If we look at GenAI momentum globally, the numbers are striking. One or two years ago, we were still discussing GenAI in relatively early stages. Today, 78 per cent of companies worldwide are using GenAI in at least one business function, according to McKinsey. That’s incredibly fast progress within just 12 months,” he said.

He added that half of these companies had already moved GenAI into production. And 40 per cent were already seeing and expecting tangible benefits from GenAI production workloads, according to Deloitte.

Eric Yeo, country general manager of AWS Vietnam

At the broader landscape, it clearly sees several major shifts underway. People are no longer just hearing about GenAI. Increasingly, they are talking about agentic AI.

Deloitte said that three-quarters of organisations using GenAI were meeting or exceeding their return on investment targets. In customer service alone, agentic AI is driving 14 per cent faster resolution rates while reducing handle time by 9 per cent, according to McKinsey.

By 2028, Gartner predicts that 33 per cent of applications will incorporate some form of agentic AI, up from just 1 per cent today. “That’s a massive jump, from 1 per cent to 33 per cent in just a few years. This reflects the rapid pace at which agentic AI is expected to grow. And the benefits, whether in time savings, reduced handling effort, or issue resolution, are already becoming visible,” Yeo said.

In Vietnam, LPBank Securities is a practical example. The bank developed a customer service solution using GenAI on Amazon Bedrock with Claude. Its investors frequently call in with inquiries about stocks and securities. With this AI-powered solution, they can now provide 24/7 responses, reducing handling time by 80 per cent.

According to AWS, AI adoption was projected to grow 39 per cent on-year in 2025. And now about 61 per cent of Vietnamese companies expect operational improvements from AI, and 58 per cent anticipate cost savings.

“Over the past one to two years, most AI use cases have focused on productivity gains and cost reduction. But now, we are seeing a shift towards revenue generation and new customer acquisition. The conversation is moving from cost efficiency to incremental revenue growth,” Yeo said.

He added that looking at the broader evolution, AI had moved through multiple stages: from simple AI “checkbox” features, to single agents, and now to multi-agent systems capable of executing coordinated tasks together. This is the next phase of transformation. This is what companies are focusing on today. AI is no longer just a checkbox exercise.

To make AI solutions easier and more accessible to customers and partners, AWS has many areas of advancement. These are ready-to-use AI tools and solutions. Customers can simply go onto AWS Marketplace and deploy them, rather than building everything from the ground up.

“Large enterprises like banks may have the capability to build complex AI systems internally. But many organisations do not. That’s why we want to ensure that businesses of all sizes, across all industries, can access and use GenAI, agentic AI easily through the marketplace,” he said

Katalon is a great example of this in action. It operates in the US and other international markets, including Vietnam. Recently, it adopted Amazon Nova Act and AgentCore to enhance their platform. By leveraging agentic AI, it can significantly accelerate their testing processes, reducing testing time by 60 per cent and saving 25 hours per sprint.

Future investment

In Vietnam, AWS has two offices. There are three key areas it continues to focus on. First, bringing infrastructure to Vietnam. AWS Outposts and AWS Edge services are already available. The company is going to launch the Local Zone in Hanoi soon.

“It’s just a few more months away, something our customers have been waiting for. We continue to make investments in infrastructure in Vietnam,” Yeo said.

Second, It is continuously building its partner ecosystem to help local partners scale with AI and GenAI.

Third, and equally important, is training Vietnamese builders and professionals. Since 2017, AWS has trained over 100,000 professionals in Vietnam. Now, it is evolving from foundational cloud skills to AI and advanced cloud skills.

A great example is VPBank, one of the largest commercial banks in Vietnam. Through AWS Skills Builder, their employees can access more than 600 courses across AI, ML, GenAI, security, database and storage, enabling them to upskill from basic to advanced cloud capabilities. It has moved beyond basic cloud adoption into AI, while also working on core banking migration.

To better service customers and partners in the digital path, AWS announced new capabilities at re:Invent 2025 late last year.

The first is the next leap forward in GenAI capabilities. Accordingly, it unveiled three frontier agents–a new class of AI agents: Kiro Autonomous Agent, AWS Security Agent, AWS DevOps Agent.

The others are update Amazon Bedrock - expanded model selection with18 new models providing greater choice and flexibility for organisations; new Amazon Nova 2 model family; update Amazon Bedrock AgentCore with new components to help enterprises accelerate GenAI workloads from prototype to production securely, and at scale.

Elsewhere, the update AWS Transform helps accelerates enterprise modernisation of legacy infrastructure and applications by using GenAI, reducing costs and improving security.

The second is next-generation infrastructure and silicon. They include new AWS Graviton5 Processors – AWS’s most powerful and efficient custom chip for cloud workloads that delivers up to 25 per cent better performance.

The update Trainium3 UltraServers is now available, built for organisations to train and deploy AI models up to 4.4 times faster at half the cost. And new AWS AI Factories dedicated AWS infrastructure that transforms organisations’ data centres into high-performance AI environments.

Third is data as the backbone of AI innovation. They include update Amazon S3 enhancing capabilities.

Together, these investments underscore AWS’ long‑term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s digital transformation and accelerating GenAI and agentic AI adoption across industries.