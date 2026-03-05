Exploring efficient packaging solutions from Italy at ProPak Vietnam 2026

Visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with 15 Italian food processing and packaging machinery manufacturers to explore a wide range of packaging solutions, including processing, filling, capping, and primary and secondary packaging for various industries, such as food processing, beverages, confectionery, agriculture, personal care, cosmetics, as well as transportation systems and end-of-line equipment.

The Italian packaging machinery industry is currently experiencing strong growth and maintaining a leading position in the world. In 2024, the industry’s revenue reached a record €10 billion ($11.6 billion), with exports accounting for approximately 80 per cent of the total revenue.

The largest market is the EU, followed by Asia, non-EU Europe, North America, and Central and South America. The top three export markets are the United States, France, and Germany.

This leading position acquired over the years by Italian manufacturers of automatic packaging and wrapping machines is based on several core factors: high technological-qualitative level of the proposed solutions, extreme customisation and production flexibility of the machines, punctual after-sales service, and an excellent ratio between quality and price.

Italy is also a leader in developing eco-friendly packaging solutions that help businesses meet ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

With a strong commitment to sustainability and minimising environmental impact, Italian packaging machinery manufacturers focus on improving production processes, using recycled materials, and developing reusable packaging solutions.

In addition to focusing on technological innovation, the Italian packaging industry is also committed to building a global technical support network.

Italian packaging machinery manufacturers have a robust customer service system that makes it easy for clients to maintain, upgrade, and optimise equipment performance. With continuous technical support, businesses can increase productivity and minimise downtime in production processes.

Over the years, ITA has organised Italian pavilions at ProPak Vietnam, attracting the participation of numerous Italian companies, providing opportunities for collaboration and market expansion.

This is a great opportunity for Italian companies to not only find partners in Vietnam but also strengthen and expand their brand presence in Southeast Asia, opening new opportunities for collaboration and sustainable growth.

The packaging industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Vietnam, with a projected growth rate of 15-20 per cent over the next few years, according to Vietnam Briefing, a business and investment publication focused on Vietnam’s regulatory environment, market trends, and economic developments published by international professional services firm Dezan Shira & Associates.

This growth is driven by rapid economic and social progress, a surge in e-commerce, and beneficial free trade agreements (FTAs) that enhance both domestic retail sales and international exports.

ProPak Vietnam 2026 aims to be a pivotal event, showcasing advanced packaging technologies while also boosting trade relationships between Italy and Vietnamese businesses.

