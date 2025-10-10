Vietnam’s visionary leaders redefine success at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

Organised by leading regional non-governmental organisation Enterprise Asia, the prestigious awards honoured businesses and business leaders who are reshaping industries, embracing innovation, and driving sustainable growth.

With the theme ‘Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises’, this year’s APEA celebrated organisations and leaders who are future-proofing their businesses amid sweeping technological disruption and shifting economic landscapes.

A highly selective judging process evaluated 342 nominees across four award categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence. Each recipient stood out for their resilience, innovation, and commitment to creating lasting impact.

Since its inception in 2007, the APEA has grown into Asia’s most prestigious awards platform, with past Master Entrepreneur honourees comprising Kwek Leng Beng of Hong Leong Group Singapore, China’s Xu RongMao of Shimao Group, and Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh of TTC Group, as well as notable corporate recipients including Pfizer Limited (Taiwan), Baker Hughes, GE Company (India), Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines Inc., Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand), Schneider Electric Vietnam, and Shell Vietnam.

“Enterprises that thrive in today’s world are those that challenge convention, embrace sustainability, and create value beyond profits. The honourees tonight embody the vision and resilience that will define the future of Vietnam’s economy.” stated Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his welcome address.

Among the Master Entrepreneur honourees are Ly Anh Duy Quang, board member of Greenfeed Vietnam Corporation, and Pham Dinh Doan, chairman of Phu Thai Holdings Group, who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic foresight in steering their organisations to greater heights.

In the corporate categories, among the esteemed recipients were BaoViet Life Corporation and Vincom Retail Joint Stock Company in the Inspirational Brand category. The Fast Enterprise Award went to Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) and Eximbank, while the Corporate Excellence Award was presented to Gemadept Corporation and MB Bank.

The APEA 2025 Vietnam Chapter was supported by the Indian Business Chamber in Vietnam, Dutch Business Association Vietnam, The iMPACT Magazine, Asia Society for Social Improvement and Sustainable Transformation (ASSIST), Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam, Startup Vietnam Foundation, and Vietsuccess. Snowball Consulting served as the official implementation partner, with PR Newswire as the official news release distribution partner, and Dailywire.asia and SME Magazine as the media partners.

Launched in 2007, the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards are the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership.

The awards provide a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship.

As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The programme has grown to encompass 16 countries/regions and markets all over Asia.

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 honour industry leaders and leading corporations in Vietnam The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 honoured Vietnam’s inspiring business moguls and visionaries of inclusive entrepreneurship on October 3 at the GEM Centre in Ho Chi Minh City.

Kafi Securities named “Fast Enterprise” at Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards Kafi Securities was honoured to have been named "Fast Enterprise Award" at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City on October 3.