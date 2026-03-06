RHVAC Connecting Day spotlights standards and green shift

RHVAC Connecting Day 2026, held on March 4, provided a specialised forum for discussions on project implementation capability, evolving technical requirements, and development trends in the refrigeration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry.

The programme featured thematic seminars on Eurovent-standard air handling unit (AHU) solutions, alongside a roundtable on standardisation and strengthening domestic refrigeration manufacturing capacity.

Delegates discussed measures to strengthen technical capacity, apply international standards to design and production, and improve the quality and performance transparency of locally manufactured heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment.

A highlight of the event was the announcement and presentation of the Eurovent Certified Performance certificate for an AHU product line manufactured by Intech Group.

The certification comes as Vietnam accelerates foreign investment inflows into high-tech manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, and data centres, where HVAC systems play a decisive role in environmental control.

The attainment of European certification for a domestically manufactured AHU is seen as a step forward for Vietnamese engineering firms seeking to align with international benchmarks. It also reflects broader efforts within the domestic mechanical and refrigeration engineering industry to strengthen core technology capabilities and integrate into global standards systems.

In large-scale industrial projects, the use of equipment from multiple suppliers, including imported systems, can create challenges in technical coordination and logistics.

A locally produced AHU that meets European standards is expected to contribute to improved supply chain resilience, shorter project timelines, and more responsive technical support for investors and engineering, procurement and construction contractors.

According to Cao Dai Thang, chairman of Intech Group, the certification provides a foundation for the company’s AHU products to participate in high-tech projects and potentially enter demanding export markets.

“This milestone is a source of pride for Intech and demonstrates the capability of Vietnamese engineers to meet some of the world’s most rigorous technical standards,” Thang said.

In addition, the programme included a factory tour, enabling participants to observe integrated production management systems, quality control and quality assurance processes, and AHU manufacturing activities designed to comply with Eurovent technical criteria.

