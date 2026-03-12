Corporate

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue

March 12, 2026 | 13:00
(0) user say
Italian Design Day 2026 took place in Ho Chi Minh City in early March under the theme “RE-DESIGN. Regenerating Spaces, Objects, Ideas, Relations.”

The event attracted numerous architects, designers, and creative experts from Italy and Vietnam, creating a platform for discussion on the role of design and architecture in the regeneration of modern cities.

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue
Italian Design Day 2026 brought together renowned architects, designers, and creative experts

Italian Design Day (IDD) is an annual international initiative aimed at celebrating the excellence of Italian design worldwide.

The 2026 Italian Design Day is promoted and organised by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Ministry of Culture – Directorate-General for Contemporary Creativity, and is held simultaneously in many cities around the globe. The year 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of this initiative.

In Ho Chi Minh City, Italian Design Day 2026 was organised by the Consulate General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency, with the support of partners including AA Corporation, CARA Lighting Solution, RuNam, ELLE Decoration Vietnam and Vudafieri-Saverino Partners.

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue
Alessandra Tognonato, consul general of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, delivered the opening remarks on behalf of the organisers at the event

This year’s theme emphasised the idea that design is not merely an act of isolated creativity, but rather a process of accumulation, inheritance, and reinterpretation of ideas developed over time.

In her opening remarks, Alessandra Tognonato, consul general of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, said, “Italy can be seen as a ‘living laboratory’ of urban regeneration, where historical values and architectural heritage are respected while being reinterpreted to meet the needs of contemporary society.” She also referred to the Salone del Mobile Milano as a global reference point for the design and furniture industry.

Within the programme, architect Tiziano Vudafieri - Italian design ambassador to Vietnam for Italian Design Day 2026 - together with architect Ngo Viet Nam Son, shared professional perspectives on the role of architecture in urban regeneration.

Tiziano noted that ‘RE-DESIGN’ urban spaces is a familiar practice in Italy, where respect for the past goes hand in hand with contemporary creativity. He also emphasised curiosity as a key driver of innovation in the design process.

Architect Ngo Viet Nam Son highlighted that urban regeneration projects must balance various factors such as history, space, infrastructure, management, people, activities and the environment to ensure sustainable development.

The panel discussion, moderated by Nguyen Phan Thuy Duong, managing editor of ELLE Decoration Vietnam publication, expanded the conversation by exploring how architecture and design in different cultural contexts can integrate historical elements with local identity.

Italian Design Day 2026: a contemporary architecture and urban development dialogue
The discussion session took place in a lively atmosphere, with many topics raised and addressed

Italian Design Day 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City was held at RuNam d’Or, a historic architectural landmark located in the city centre.

The building was once the residence of Marie-Alfred Foulhoux, with its steel roof structure produced by the company of Gustave Eiffel - a testament to how heritage buildings can be regenerated and continue to play a role in contemporary urban life.

Through the annual Italian Design Day 2026 event, the organisers aim to encourage professional exchange among architects, designers, academic institutions, and businesses from Italy and Vietnam, thereby encouraging creative collaborations in architecture and construction.

Italian Design Day targets sustainable creations Italian Design Day targets sustainable creations

Vietnamese and Italian designers and architects will gather in Hanoi to celebrate Italian Design Day.

Fourth edtion of Italian Design Day gives a peek into future of innovation and beauty Fourth edtion of Italian Design Day gives a peek into future of innovation and beauty

On November 5, the series of events on the occasion of the fourth Italian Design Day will be officially launched in Vietnam with the theme “Drawing the future. Development, Innovation, Sustainability, Beauty”.
Italian Design Day held in Vietnam Italian Design Day held in Vietnam

Italian Design Day (IDD) 2024 took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 26, as the eighth consecutive year that the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City have coordinated the event.

By Ha Thuy

TagTag:
Italian Design Day Ho Chi Minh City Contemporary architecture urban development Regenerating spaces Creative collaborations Italian Ministryecture

