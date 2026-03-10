GE Vernova powers Vietnam’s energy transition with regional commitments

On March 10, GE Vernova Inc. hosted the inaugural Energy of Change Summit in Hanoi, focusing on advancing Vietnam’s energy transition as the country moves from planning into large-scale implementation under the Revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8R).

Additionally, GE Vernova’s Supplier Summit, attended by more than 100 supplier organisations, was held alongside the main event, with a focus on building a resilient regional energy supply chain, advancing Vietnam's economic goals, and creating shared value through strategic partnerships.

Scott Strazik, president and CEO of GE Vernova asserted that Vietnam had emerged as one of Asia's fastest growing economies, with a power system undergoing rapid transformation.

"As the country enters a decisive execution phase, GE Vernova is proud to stand alongside Vietnam in this journey. From supplying our HA technology for Nhon Trach 3 and 4, the country's first LNG-topower plants to establishing our high-voltage direct current (HVDC) manufacturing presence for the region's growing electrification needs, what we build here extends far beyond Vietnam's borders. These investments strengthen supply chains, build local skills and industrial capability, and lay the foundation to power economies across Asia and beyond,” he said.

Several new initiatives and milestones were announced at the event, highlighting major developments in Vietnam’s power and energy infrastructure.

GE Vernova marked the start of commercial operation of Petrovietnam Power Corporation’s Nhon Trach 3 and 4 power plants, which have a combined capacity of 1.6 gigawatts (GW). The project represents Vietnam’s first HA-powered power plant and the country’s first facility powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Equipped with GE Vernova’s 9HA.02 technology, the plant is capable of delivering 1.6 GW of electricity to the national grid and is expected to enhance grid reliability and stability while supporting greater integration of renewable energy sources.

Building on the success of the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 project, GE Vernova also announced that its technology has been selected for several additional strategic LNG power projects in Vietnam.

The company has been selected by PV Power to supply 9HA.02 gas turbines and H78 generators for a new LNG power project. Under an agreement signed on March 10, 2026, two turbine and generator units will be prioritised for delivery in 2029 for the Quynh Lap LNG power plant, which is expected to have an installed capacity of approximately 1.6 GW.

Additional units may be supplied in the future, subject to further discussions between the two parties. The project is among PV Power’s priority investments for development and operation during the 2025-2030 and marks another milestone in the partnership between the two companies.

GE Vernova has also been selected by the Vingroup-VinEnergo joint venture to supply two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators for the VinEnergo Haiphong LNG-fired power plant. The initiative is expected to generate more than 1.6 GW of electricity, contributing to enhanced national energy security, improved grid stability, and reduced reliance on traditional fossil fuels. In addition to strengthening electricity supply for Haiphong and the national grid, the plant is anticipated to support the development of high-tech industries and align with broader sustainability goals.

In another project, GE Vernova technology has been approved by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) for the Quang Trach II LNG power plant in Quang Tri province. The new gas-fired facility is expected to use two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators, providing more than 1.6 GW of power. The plant is targeted to be fully operational by 2030.

Originally designed as a coal-fired power plant with a capacity of 1.2 GW, the project was later converted to LNG in line with Vietnam’s national energy development strategy through 2030. The transition marks a significant step in expanding gas-fired power generation and accelerating the country’s shift from coal to cleaner energy sources.

Beyond generation projects, GE Vernova announced plans to invest approximately $200 million to establish a Grid Solutions manufacturing facility in Haiphong. The investment aims to expand manufacturing capacity to support growing global electrification needs as electricity demand continues to rise.

The new facility will produce large power transformers primarily for HVDC projects, complementing GE Vernova’s existing HVDC transformer manufacturing operations in Stafford in the United Kingdom and in India. These technologies enable efficient long-distance electricity transmission and help ensure that power networks can safely and reliably manage rising demand. The Haiphong facility will be developed in phases, with full operations expected by 2028, subject to regulatory approvals.

At the same event, GE Vernova and EVN signed a non-binding MoU to explore potential collaboration in HVDC technology in line with Vietnam’s PDP8R. Through the agreement, the two organisations will explore how HVDC solutions, which enable the efficient transmission of large volumes of electricity over long distances, could support the continued development of Vietnam’s power transmission infrastructure.

Roger Martella, chief corporate officer and chief sustainability officer at GE Vernova, told VIR that the company viewed Vietnam as one of the most strategic countries in the world across economic development, energy transition, and decarbonisation.

“Vietnam has been widely recognised for its efforts to balance the urgent need to electrify its power system to support economic prosperity while maintaining a firm commitment to decarbonisation. This is an approach that closely aligns with the mission of GE Vernova,” Martella said.

“Over the past 24 hours, GE Vernova has unveiled several initiatives supporting Vietnam’s electrification and decarbonisation agenda. These include supplying gas turbines that emit at least 60 per cent less carbon than coal-fired plants, partnering to develop a high-capacity North-South power transmission corridor, and investing about $200 million in a new manufacturing facility expected to employ more than 400 staff.”

