Singapore SMEs Accelerate Digital Transformation Push

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Digital transformation has become an increasingly common priority among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs in Singapore), according to observations shared by Adverdize following a series of interviews with local businesses across retail, services, and professional sectors.



Based on discussions conducted with business owners and operators, digital marketing agency Adverdize notes that many SMEs are reassessing manual workflows and paper-based processes as they scale operations or manage higher transaction volumes. These changes are often driven by efficiency concerns, operational visibility, and sustainability considerations rather than marketing-led initiatives.



One recurring theme identified during the interviews is the growing preference for paperless and digitised workflows, particularly in areas involving order handling, documentation, and delivery coordination. Businesses reported that manual processes become increasingly difficult to manage during peak operational periods, such as festive seasons.



Among the businesses interviewed was Joaquim Florist, which highlighted the operational pressures that arise during high-volume gifting periods like Chinese New Year. During such periods, items including floral arrangements and Chinese New Year (CNY) hampers are often required to be delivered within specific timeframes, making process visibility and documentation more critical.



According to Adverdize, these insights reflect a broader shift among SMEs toward practical digitalisation focused on reducing friction in day-to-day operations rather than adopting technology for its own sake. Interviewed businesses indicated that incremental changes, such as digitising documentation and tracking processes, are often prioritised over large-scale system overhauls.



Industry observers note that this trend is likely to continue as SMEs balance growth with resource constraints. Digital transformation efforts are increasingly framed as operational necessities rather than discretionary upgrades, particularly for businesses managing time-sensitive workflows or seasonal demand fluctuations.Hashtag: #adverdize

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.