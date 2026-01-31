Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore SMEs Accelerate Digital Transformation Push

January 31, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
The marketing platform observed increasing appetite amongst Singaporean small and medium enterprises for digital solutions, reflecting broader technology adoption trends in the business community.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 January 2026 - Digital transformation has become an increasingly common priority among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs in Singapore), according to observations shared by Adverdize following a series of interviews with local businesses across retail, services, and professional sectors.

Based on discussions conducted with business owners and operators, digital marketing agency Adverdize notes that many SMEs are reassessing manual workflows and paper-based processes as they scale operations or manage higher transaction volumes. These changes are often driven by efficiency concerns, operational visibility, and sustainability considerations rather than marketing-led initiatives.

One recurring theme identified during the interviews is the growing preference for paperless and digitised workflows, particularly in areas involving order handling, documentation, and delivery coordination. Businesses reported that manual processes become increasingly difficult to manage during peak operational periods, such as festive seasons.

Among the businesses interviewed was Joaquim Florist, which highlighted the operational pressures that arise during high-volume gifting periods like Chinese New Year. During such periods, items including floral arrangements and Chinese New Year (CNY) hampers are often required to be delivered within specific timeframes, making process visibility and documentation more critical.

According to Adverdize, these insights reflect a broader shift among SMEs toward practical digitalisation focused on reducing friction in day-to-day operations rather than adopting technology for its own sake. Interviewed businesses indicated that incremental changes, such as digitising documentation and tracking processes, are often prioritised over large-scale system overhauls.

Industry observers note that this trend is likely to continue as SMEs balance growth with resource constraints. Digital transformation efforts are increasingly framed as operational necessities rather than discretionary upgrades, particularly for businesses managing time-sensitive workflows or seasonal demand fluctuations.Hashtag: #adverdize

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Adverdize

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Singapore SMEs digital transformation

Related Contents

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

Tablets to replace paper at 14th Party Congress

BIM and ISO 19650 seen as key to improving project efficiency

BIM and ISO 19650 seen as key to improving project efficiency

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

Siemens and VSIP announce landmark strategic partnership

ONE and MTI launch AI-focused shipping venture

ONE and MTI launch AI-focused shipping venture

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Tecsun Technology Presents at Bay Area AI Summit

Tecsun Technology Presents at Bay Area AI Summit

F88 Surpasses Annual Profit Target by 35 Percent

F88 Surpasses Annual Profit Target by 35 Percent

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

World Gym Presents at ICR Conference

World Gym Presents at ICR Conference

Zilliz Open-Sources Bilingual Semantic Highlighting Model

Zilliz Open-Sources Bilingual Semantic Highlighting Model

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020