Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

March 12, 2026 | 16:08
(0) user say
On March 12, Taihan announced that Taihan Cable Vina, its Vietnamese manufacturing subsidiary, started work on a new 400kV-class extra-high voltage cable plant in Dong Nai province.
Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

This facility will serve as Taihan’s first overseas production base for extra-high voltage cables and forms part of its strategy to respond to expanding global power grid investments and strengthen its overseas manufacturing footprint.

The new plant will be built on a site of approximately 56,200 square metres within Long Thanh Industrial Zone in Dong Nai province, where Taihan Vina’s existing plant is located, with operations scheduled to commence in 2027.

Through this investment, Taihan Vina will expand its EHV cable production capacity and enhance its responsiveness not only to Southeast Asia but also to global markets including Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. Upon completion, Taihan Vina will become the only company in Vietnam capable of manufacturing 400kV-class extra-high voltage cables.

Joon-seok Kim, executive vice president of Taihan said, “Over the past 20 years, Taihan Vina has served as a core production base driving Taihan’s overseas business growth, built upon accumulated manufacturing expertise and strong quality competitiveness. With the construction of this new plant, we will contribute to the advancement of Vietnam’s power grid while playing a leading role in the global energy infrastructure market.”

Vietnam’s power demand is rapidly increasing due to accelerated industrialisation and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of approximately 10–12 per cent through 2030.

In particular, large-scale new projects are planned to establish transmission networks of 220kV and above, indicating that the construction of this new plant is expected to serve as a key infrastructure asset in meeting growing market demand.

Established in 2005, Taihan Vina is one of Vietnam’s leading cable manufacturers, producing high-voltage, medium- and low-voltage power cables, as well as overhead conductors. Taihan Cable & Solution plans to develop Taihan Vina into a second global production hub alongside its Dangjin Cable Plant in South Korea through continued facility expansion and technological investment in the global cable market.​

Taihan Cable Vina to build 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant in Dong Nai Taihan Cable Vina to build 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant in Dong Nai

Korean cable manufacturer Taihan Cable announced on August 13 that its subsidiary, Taihan Cable Vina, will build a 400kV-class extra-high voltage (EHV) cable manufacturing plant, the first of its kind in Vietnam.
South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam South Korean VC completes buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam

TheVentures, a South Korean venture capital (VC) firm, has completed a buyout of Chicken Plus Vietnam, securing majority control through a dedicated overseas project fund.
South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

Battery material and chemical company Posco Future M will develop a new synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Taihan Vina Taihan Cable Vina manufacturing South Korea Dong Nai FDI

Related Contents

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Dong Nai works to ensure workers cast vote on Election Day

Dong Nai must not allow any mistakes in election work: top legislator

Dong Nai must not allow any mistakes in election work: top legislator

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

South Korean company to build synthetic graphite anode material plant in Thai Nguyen

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Japan’s Fujiya strengthens production base in Vietnam

Law on Investment takes effect

Law on Investment takes effect

Latest News ⁄ Investing

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Partnership advances climate-smart rice value chains

Partnership advances climate-smart rice value chains

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

Cooler Master eyes $3 billion investment in Vietnam

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

$2.1 billion AI centre set for Ho Chi Minh City

Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020