Taihan Vina breaks ground on Vietnam’s first 400kV extra-high voltage cable plant

This facility will serve as Taihan’s first overseas production base for extra-high voltage cables and forms part of its strategy to respond to expanding global power grid investments and strengthen its overseas manufacturing footprint.

The new plant will be built on a site of approximately 56,200 square metres within Long Thanh Industrial Zone in Dong Nai province, where Taihan Vina’s existing plant is located, with operations scheduled to commence in 2027.

Through this investment, Taihan Vina will expand its EHV cable production capacity and enhance its responsiveness not only to Southeast Asia but also to global markets including Europe, the Americas, and Oceania. Upon completion, Taihan Vina will become the only company in Vietnam capable of manufacturing 400kV-class extra-high voltage cables.

Joon-seok Kim, executive vice president of Taihan said, “Over the past 20 years, Taihan Vina has served as a core production base driving Taihan’s overseas business growth, built upon accumulated manufacturing expertise and strong quality competitiveness. With the construction of this new plant, we will contribute to the advancement of Vietnam’s power grid while playing a leading role in the global energy infrastructure market.”

Vietnam’s power demand is rapidly increasing due to accelerated industrialisation and is projected to grow at an average annual rate of approximately 10–12 per cent through 2030.

In particular, large-scale new projects are planned to establish transmission networks of 220kV and above, indicating that the construction of this new plant is expected to serve as a key infrastructure asset in meeting growing market demand.

Established in 2005, Taihan Vina is one of Vietnam’s leading cable manufacturers, producing high-voltage, medium- and low-voltage power cables, as well as overhead conductors. Taihan Cable & Solution plans to develop Taihan Vina into a second global production hub alongside its Dangjin Cable Plant in South Korea through continued facility expansion and technological investment in the global cable market.​

