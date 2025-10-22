Corporate

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025

October 22, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
Standing out among more than 300 nominees across the region, GREENFEED claimed three major honours at the Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 on October 9 in Ho Chi Minh City.

This year marks the ninth consecutive recognition of GREENFEED as Corporate Excellence awardee. Ly Anh Duy Quang, board member, was named Master Entrepreneur. Notably, GREENFEED's animal feed brand G.TEK was recognised for the first time as an Inspirational Brand, highlighting its innovation and strong brand values.

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025
GREENFEED's representative receives the trophy honouring G.TEK as an Inspirational Brand at APEA 2025

Hosted annually by Enterprise Asia, the APEA celebrates outstanding Asian businesses and leaders who redefine excellence and push the boundaries of enterprise.

With the 2025 theme 'Showcasing Future-Ready Enterprises', this year's awards honour organisations emerging technological innovation and transformation to build a prosperous and sustainable future.

During the award acceptance, a GREENFEED representative remarked, “This award is more than just recognition, it's a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. At GREENFEED, we believe that being future-ready starts with our daily actions, from operations to innovation, always guided by sustainability at the core. We are proud to play a part in building a wholesome and sustainable food value chain, one that nurtures the environment, drives economic growth, and supports communities.”

Guided by a vision for comprehensive digital transformation towards high-tech agriculture, GREENFEED is strategically optimising operations and integrating technology across its 3F Plus (Feed–Farm–Food) value chain.

At its feed mills, production is centrally managed through the SCADA automated monitoring system, alongside digital management platforms such as GF4.0, GF-Man, and SAP. These systems enable GREENFEED to ensure biosecurity, maintain strict quality control, and enhance cost efficiency across its operations.

GREENFEED secures triple wins at Asia-Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025
Applying digital technology operations across to ensure quality, minimise risks and maintain consistent standards throughout the entire 3F Plus value chain

In its farming network, GREENFEED is building a smart, automated, precise, and scalable farming ecosystem through end-to-end digital integration. By combining centralised data management with smart farm applications, the company enhances operational performance, customer experience, and overall productivity.

Along this journey, GREENFEED has forged partnerships with strategic technology providers to establish a robust big data infrastructure and cloud-based data warehouse, enabling real-time synchronisation and the Internet of Things (IoT) integration throughout its 3F Plus value chain.

To help farmers manage operations more safely and effectively, GREENFEED has also developed DigiFarm, a comprehensive digital platform for farm and livestock management.

Powered by IoT and cloud computing, DigiFarm records and analyzes real-time productivity data, monitors farm microclimates, and provides early alerts on electrical, environmental, or equipment issues — empowering farmers to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Beyond business growth, GREENFEED remains deeply committed to nurturing communities and creating shared value, reaffirming sustainability as a core part of its purpose.

Recognizing farmers as the driving force of sustainable agriculture, GREENFEED launched the 'Empowering Farmers' program, providing zero-interest loans, technical training, and scholarships for farmers' children.

Over 15 years of implementation, as of the second quarter of 2025, the programme has supported more than 2,780 farming households, organised 58 training sessions, distributed 960 tonnes of animal feed and awarded 4,288 scholarships, with 95 per cent of participants improving income and livestock productivity.

At the same time, through its 'Meal of Smiles' initiative, GREENFEED continues to bring nourishment to disadvantaged children nationwide. By Q2, the programme has delivered over 3.3 million nutritious meals to 37,469 children, while donating over seven tonnes of food to 21 schools and community centres, helping 2,895 children enjoy fuller meals and brighter learning journeys.

In addition, GREENFEED maintains an annual blood donation drive among its employees, reflecting the company's philosophy of 'nurturing goodness'. To date, the initiative has recorded 1,081 donations, equivalent to 368,150 ml of blood, extending compassion from the GREENFEED family to those in need.

GREENFEED advances sustainability through circular agriculture GREENFEED advances sustainability through circular agriculture

In November, GREENFEED solidified its position as a leading sustainable enterprise in Agriculture and Food by earning the prestigious award under the 2024 Program for Benchmarking and Announcing Sustainable Businesses in Vietnam.
GREENFEED shines in multiple reputation rankings GREENFEED shines in multiple reputation rankings

On January 8, GREENFEED secured its spot in the Top 500 Largest Enterprises in Vietnam (VNR500) for the third consecutive year and ranked second in the Vietnam Top 10 Animal Feed Reputation Award 2024, reaffirming the company's market position and its trustworthiness.
GREENFEED brings Vietnamese aquaculture to global markets GREENFEED brings Vietnamese aquaculture to global markets

GREENFEED's aquafeed has achieved ASC international certification, underscoring the company's strategic and methodical investment in building a sustainable aquaculture value chain.

By Huyen Thuy

